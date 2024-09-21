Saturday, September 21, 2024
‘Size of your car equals my mother’s house’: When PM Modi left US President Obama speechless

New Delhi, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability to connect with global leaders on a personal level, often drawing from his own life experiences, has been a key factor in building strong diplomatic relationships for India.

One such memorable moment occurred during PM Modi’s 2014 visit to the United States, where his candid remark to then-President Barack Obama highlighted his modest upbringing and left a lasting impression.

As PM Modi embarked on a three-day visit to the US on Saturday, Indian Ambassador to the US and former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra recalled a memorable moment from his 2014 visit, during which an intimate exchange took place between the Indian PM and then US President.

He recalled the heartfelt conversation that took place when the two leaders were heading to visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial after concluding formal discussions. During the 10-12 minute drive in the US leader’s stretch limousine, the conversation turned personal as President Obama inquired about PM Modi’s family.

In a light-hearted moment, Obama asked about Modi’s mother, to which the Prime Minister responded with a candid remark: “President Obama, you might not believe this, but the size of your car is almost the size of the house my mother lives in.” “The US President was momentarily taken aback, given that the vehicle they were riding in was a large stretch limousine. Yet, the remark offered Obama a glimpse into the Prime Minister’s humble beginnings and straightforward nature,” Kwatra noted.

The Indian Ambassador noted that this candid revelation sparked a deeper connection between the two leaders, as both Obama and PM Modi had risen from modest circumstances and similar life struggles to lead their nations.

“The conversation moved beyond politics and diplomacy, allowing them to bond over shared life struggles,” Kwatra added. This personal exchange, shared by Kwatra, highlights a genuine and relatable approach that has defined PM Modi’s interactions with global leaders, often using his own life story to foster mutual understanding and respect.

IANS

Previous article
1st Test: Gill and Pant centuries help India set target of 515 runs for Bangladesh
Next article
Normalcy restored in emergency departments in Bengal hospitals as doctors resume work
