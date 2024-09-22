BJP asks Himanta to defuse ‘threat’

State BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai has condemned Assam’s threat to stop transport of goods, including essential items, to Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 21: In the wake of the threat made by the All Assam United Motor Transport Association to potentially stop the transport of all goods, including essential commodities, to Meghalaya, State BJP leader Sanbor Shullai on Saturday urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take suo motu cognizance of the association’s threats, while underscoring the need for a peaceful resolution between Assam and Meghalaya transport associations, as this conflict affects the everyday lives of people and tourism in the region.

In a statement, Shullai said that such a threat, which adversely affects the lives of common people, is highly objectionable and deserves to be strongly condemned.

The BJP MLA said that the recent and widely publicised statements go against the centuries-old bond shared by the people of the region and break the spirit of brotherhood among Northeastern states. “Such contentious matters need to be amicably resolved between both associations. Inspiration can be taken from the measures adopted by other states like Sikkim and Darjeeling in West Bengal, where stakeholders from both states agreed upon some common working procedures,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shullai said that the concern raised by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association is genuine; however, it should be mutually resolved with the Assam’s tourist taxi association.

“Both parties should come to an understanding that will benefit common people and tourists alike. We, as stakeholders in Meghalaya, need to introduce better facilities in terms of reasonable rates, better amenities, and friendly behaviour so that tourists from outside the state feel more comfortable, enjoy their stay in Meghalaya, and prefer local tourist cabs. All tourist taxi associations of Meghalaya and other stakeholders should sit together and discuss this matter to promote tourism,” he said. According to him, the Meghalaya government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has taken significant measures to boost the tourism industry, “but we need to fully capitalise on this opportunity.”

The BJP MLA said that Meghalaya tourism is likely to reach its peak within the next 10 years, as initiatives taken by the MDA government could increase the state’s tourism capacity to up to 50 lakh per year.

“So, it is in the interest of both states that a common understanding be reached between the Assam and Meghalaya tourist taxi associations to benefit the region,” he added.

The Assam transport body’s threat had come in the wake of the week-long ultimatum issued by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) to the Meghalaya government.

The AKMTTA had on Wednesday served a seven-day deadline to address their demands for restricting tourist vehicles from Assam and other states from ferrying passengers to tourist spots in Meghalaya.

It had staged a public rally at Malki Ground here to challenge the state government’s stance on tourism and local transport.