Sunday, September 22, 2024
SPORTS

Jaiswal breaks Gavaskar’s 51-yr-old record

By: Agencies

Date:

Chennai, Sep 21: Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has etched his name in history by breaking a 51-year-old record held by Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. In the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Jaiswal became the Indian batter with the most runs in their first 10 Test matches.
Jaiswal, playing his 10th Test, has now amassed 1,094 runs, surpassing Gavaskar’s record of 978 runs set in 1973. Jaiswal’s new milestone also places him fourth on the all-time list of most runs in a player’s first 10 Tests. The only players ahead of him are Don Bradman (1,446), Everton Weekes (1,125), and George Headley (1,102).Jaiswal reached this landmark during the first Test against Bangladesh. He scored 56 runs in the first innings and added 10 more in the second. Despite a low score in the second innings, his overall performance was enough to break Gavaskar’s long-standing record.
Jaiswal has been in remarkable form in 2024, tallying 806 runs in 13 innings, making him the highest run-scorer for India across formats this year. (Agencies)

Previous article
Vantika helps India draw with US; men split points with Uzbekistan
Next article
Gill, Pant, Ashwin boss day three
