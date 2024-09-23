Umiam dam restrictions force interstate buses to ply via NST

SHILLONG, Sep 22: With no relief in sight, many interstate buses have started using the Shillong-New Shillong Township-Diengpasoh road to commute to other cities and states in the region.

Following the renovation of the Umiam dam, the government restricted the movement of heavy vehicles, including night super buses, on the dam. This decision was made despite the availability of a state-of-the-art ISBT at Mawiong, which remains unutilised.

While a few night super buses continue to operate from the roadside near Umiam, many have shifted their operations to the Polo parking lot. From there, they use the New Shillong Township route to reach the Shillong bypass before proceeding to their destinations. This detour adds 50-60 kilometers to their journey, increasing fuel consumption.

However, some bus drivers say the current arrangement is somewhat manageable, as they are now able to park their buses within the city at Polo, unlike the roadside near Umiam, which lacks facilities for both operators and passengers.

The government is reportedly considering the construction of a bailey bridge and exploring alternative routes to alleviate the challenges faced by both passengers and operators of heavy vehicles attempting to enter Shillong.