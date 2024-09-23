What’s next for the ‘smart road’ in Lachumiere?

SHILLONG, Sep 22: Concerned passersby, residents, and parents of school-going children have urged the state government to clarify the status of the incomplete Smart Road project in Lachumiere, which has remained unfinished for over two years.

The project, initiated in 2022, aimed to transform the road from the Passport Office to the MPSC Office at Lower Lachumiere into a Smart Road. However, after over a year of construction attempts, the government abandoned the project earlier this year, citing practical difficulties in implementing high-tech solutions within Shillong’s existing urban infrastructure.

Though several months have passed since the project’s cancellation, the government has yet to announce its next steps. The construction, handled by Dhar Construction, remains incomplete, causing significant inconvenience to the community, especially students of All Saints’ School which is located in the vicinity.

Cabinet Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar recently stated that the government is preparing new estimates under the State Plan to resurface major roads in the city with features akin to a Smart Road. However, while these new plans are being developed, the incomplete project in Lachumiere continues to disrupt daily life.

The blocked road, once a vital route for vehicles, has remained closed since the start of the project. “It’s been more than two years, and the road remains unusable. There’s no update from the government on what will happen next,” lamented one passerby.

The unfinished road has also disrupted residents and office-goers, who previously relied on it for their commute. Many schoolchildren, who used the road to reach nearby schools, now take the longer, more challenging routes.

“At least make a decision. You can’t just leave the road like this. Either complete it or return it to its original state,” urged another frustrated resident.

As of July 2024, the project’s physical progress stood at just 27 per cent, with financial progress reaching 20.27 per cent.

The government initially planned to construct 17 Smart Roads in the city at a cost of Rs 36 crore. However, with not even one project successfully completed, doubts are growing over the future of the remaining proposed roads.