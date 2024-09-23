Tributes pour in for former MLA Ardhendu Chaudhuri

Charitable trust’s milestones celebrated

SHILLONG, Sep 22: A solemn gathering at Rilbong Hall on Sunday marked the 20th death anniversary of former MLA Ardhendu Chaudhuri. The day also coincided with the 19th Foundation Day of the Ardhendu Chaudhuri Charitable Trust and the 6th anniversary of ‘Aahar’.

‘Aahar,’ launched by the Trust in 2018, provides wholesome vegetarian meals to around 200 people daily at the Jhalupara Taxi Stand for just Rs 5 — a token amount meant to ensure the beneficiaries feel a sense of dignity in purchasing their meal. Recently, ‘Aahar’ reached a milestone of 3,000 days of continuous service.

Various speakers at the event shared heartfelt memories of Ardhendu Chaudhuri, highlighting their close associations with him and the lasting impact of his work.

Naba Bhatacharjee, one of the speakers, recalled how Chaudhuri was among the first MLAs to introduce a motion in the State Assembly, advocating for the recognition of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution in 2004. He suggested that Chaudhuri’s Assembly speeches be compiled and published to honour his contributions to the state and its people.

Ardhendu’s brother, former MLA Manas Chaudhuri, reflected on various aspects of his late brother’s life, underscoring how he continues to live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched. He emphasised that Ardhendu’s legacy endures through the work of the Charitable Trust, which serves as an example for others to follow.

Manas Chaudhuri, a former minister, also provided a report on the Trust’s activities, noting, “We are all making an effort. The Trust was formed in April 2005, and over the past 19 years, we have spent nearly Rs 3 crore, made possible by the generosity of many.”

Chaudhuri also spoke about how he donated his entire MLA salary to the Trust.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, BDR Tiwari, lauded the Trust for its selfless service to humanity and extended his best wishes for the continued success of its mission.

During the event, workers of the Trust were felicitated in recognition of their efforts, and some beneficiaries of ‘Aahar’ were gifted blankets. Additionally, city businessman and trustee SN Beriwal donated Rs 1 lakh during the programme.