Tuesday, September 24, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNewsSPORTS

Big B cheers for India’s chess champions on their historic win

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Sep 24: Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who currently hosts the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has extended his best wishes to the Indian chess contingent after they clinched 2 gold medals in both men’s and women’s category at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

On Tuesday, the senior actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video showing the stills of the players of the Indian contingent. He wrote in the caption, “India’s amazing victory at Chess Olympiad !!! Chess players, full India is grateful. The chest is wide with pride, they have spread the tricolour”.

Team India created history as it bagged the gold medal for the first time in 45 years in the Chess Olympiad’s history. First, it was the men’s team featuring Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Pentala Harikrishna and D Gukesh ended India’s 97-year wait to win first-ever gold in Chess Olympiad.

Then the women’s team comprising of Divya Deshmukh, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Vantika Agrawal sent the country into euphoric celebrations by winning the second gold for India in Chess Olympiad 2024 which was held in Budapest, Hungary. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wished the Indian team as he took to his X, and wrote, “Historic win for India as our chess contingent wins the 45th #FIDE Chess Olympiad! India has won the Gold in both open and women’s category at Chess Olympiad! Congratulations to our incredible Men’s and Women’s Chess Teams”.

He further mentioned, “This remarkable achievement marks a new chapter in India’s sports trajectory. May this success inspire generations of chess enthusiasts to excel in the game”. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Big B was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. He has ‘Vettaiyan’ in the pipeline in which he will reunite with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth after 33 years.

IANS

Previous article
Raj Thackeray’s unexpected visit to Salman Khan’s home sparks curiosity
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

India’s organised retail apparel sector to clock 8-10 pc growth this fiscal

New Delhi, Sep 24: The organised retail apparel sector in India is projected to see 8-10 per cent...
NATIONAL

Raj Thackeray’s unexpected visit to Salman Khan’s home sparks curiosity

Mumbai, Sep 24: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray paid a visit to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s...
NATIONAL

MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah’s plea quashed, Governor’s prosecution decision upheld

Bengaluru, Sep 24: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the writ petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning...
Economy

Adani Energy, Adani Green join Utilities for Net Zero Alliance to aid India’s Net Zero goal

Ahmedabad, Sep 24: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Tuesday said they have...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s organised retail apparel sector to clock 8-10 pc growth this fiscal

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 24: The organised retail apparel sector...

Raj Thackeray’s unexpected visit to Salman Khan’s home sparks curiosity

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 24: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj...

MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah’s plea quashed, Governor’s prosecution decision upheld

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Sep 24: The Karnataka High Court has quashed...
Load more

Popular news

India’s organised retail apparel sector to clock 8-10 pc growth this fiscal

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 24: The organised retail apparel sector...

Raj Thackeray’s unexpected visit to Salman Khan’s home sparks curiosity

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Sep 24: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj...

MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah’s plea quashed, Governor’s prosecution decision upheld

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Sep 24: The Karnataka High Court has quashed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img