Big B cheers for India’s chess champions on their historic win

Mumbai, Sep 24: Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who currently hosts the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has extended his best wishes to the Indian chess contingent after they clinched 2 gold medals in both men’s and women’s category at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

On Tuesday, the senior actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video showing the stills of the players of the Indian contingent. He wrote in the caption, “India’s amazing victory at Chess Olympiad !!! Chess players, full India is grateful. The chest is wide with pride, they have spread the tricolour”.

Team India created history as it bagged the gold medal for the first time in 45 years in the Chess Olympiad’s history. First, it was the men’s team featuring Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Pentala Harikrishna and D Gukesh ended India’s 97-year wait to win first-ever gold in Chess Olympiad.

Then the women’s team comprising of Divya Deshmukh, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Vantika Agrawal sent the country into euphoric celebrations by winning the second gold for India in Chess Olympiad 2024 which was held in Budapest, Hungary. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wished the Indian team as he took to his X, and wrote, “Historic win for India as our chess contingent wins the 45th #FIDE Chess Olympiad! India has won the Gold in both open and women’s category at Chess Olympiad! Congratulations to our incredible Men’s and Women’s Chess Teams”.

He further mentioned, “This remarkable achievement marks a new chapter in India’s sports trajectory. May this success inspire generations of chess enthusiasts to excel in the game”. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Big B was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. He has ‘Vettaiyan’ in the pipeline in which he will reunite with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth after 33 years.

IANS