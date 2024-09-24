Tuesday, September 24, 2024
MEGHALAYANews

Principals of colleges are architect of future generation: Shillong MP

Shillong, Sept 24: Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon has observed that the principals of the colleges are custodian of knowledge and architect of the future generation.

While addressing during the annual general meeting of the Meghalaya College Principals’ Council (MCPC) held at Synod College here on Tuesday, Syngkon also expressed his deep admiration for their relentless effort to maintain the highest standard of education in the State.

According to him, principals of the colleges are not only administrators but they are leaders of transformation by creating a supportive and collaborative environment which promotes learning.

Meanwhile, Commissioner and Secretary in-charge of Education, Vijay Kumar Mantri in his address assured that the government will try to work together with NEHU and the Ministry of HRD to sort the various issues so that the college’s primary focus will be on providing the best of education to the students.

The MCPC on the occasion also felicitated the six of the principals of the colleges who have retired and the colleges who have got the NAAC accreditation.

MCPC president, Prof Eureka P Lyngdoh delivered her presidential address highlighting the challenges which the colleges are facing in the implementation of the NEP, 2020.

