Late goal helps Man City hold 10-man Arsenal to 2-2 draw

London, Sep 23: On this evidence, Arsenal and Manchester City look ready to go the distance again in the Premier League. Whether Mikel Arteta can finally get the better of Pep Guardiola is still unknown.

A 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium showed Arsenal can certainly go toe-to-toe with the four-time defending champion – but it also confirmed Manchester City’s powers of resilience after dominating English football for the past six years.

“Still we have this passion, this fire inside ourselves,” Guardiola said after John Stones rescued a point with an equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Arsenal has been runner-up to Manchester City in each of the last two years – setting new benchmarks along the way – but still coming up short.

Arteta was Guardiola’s former assistant at City and now stands as his biggest threat.

On Sunday his team looked like snapping City’s 47-game unbeaten home run, despite being down to 10 men for the entirety of the second half after Leandro Trossard was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

But Arsenal’s resolve was finally broken by substitute Stones, who swept in from close range in the final moments.

“Obviously, it is already a miracle we played 56 minutes at the Etihad with 10 men. It is unbelievable what we have done,” said Arteta, who was incensed when Trossard was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.

“I’m expecting 100 Premier League games this season to play 10 against 11 or 10 against 10 or nine against 10, let’s see,” Arteta said.

Man City was defending an unbeaten home run dating back to a 2-1 loss to Brentford in November 2022.

Arsenal was within moments of its first victory at City since 2015 after Gabriel Magalhaes’ first-half header had put the visitors 2-1 up.

Stones’ late leveller was in keeping with a game packed with intrigue and incident.

Erling Haaland reached a landmark when putting City ahead in the ninth with his 100th goal for the club in 105 appearances – firing past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

That later felt like an aside as the home fans began to resign themselves to a rare defeat on home soil.

Influential Man City midfielder Rodri had left the field in the 20th after appearing to hurt his right knee.

The Spain international limped off and his departure proved a turning point as Arsenal levelled just two minutes later through Riccardo Calafiori’s curling effort from outside the area.

Magalhaes then headed the visitors in front from a corner in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, having come close from an almost identical routine shortly before.

There was still time for another pivotal moment before the break when Trossard was sent off.

With a numerical advantage, Man City dominated the second half but looked like being frustrated by Arsenal’s stubborn defense and some impressive saves from Raya.

Stones, a centre back who sometimes operates in midfield, was brought on and Guardiola instructed him to join Haaland in attack.

“He wanted me to play closer to Erling, get higher up the pitch so when we got crosses in we could start to win more aerial duels,” Stones said.

It paid off.

“Over the years we have learned as a team to stick together, no matter who is playing and to always be ready,” Stones added.

The draw ended Man City’s 100% winning record in the league season, but left it a point ahead of second-place Liverpool and Aston Villa in third.

Arsenal is two points off the leader in fourth.

Arteta said his players were “really gutted” in the locker room after seeing victory snatched away so late.

“But, as well, they know that they have made another big step today,” he said.

Haaland scores 100th goal

The Norway international reached the landmark figure on his 105th appearance for the defending champion.

Haaland, who has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or award for the best football player in the world this year, has been in outstanding form this season with his latest goal taking his total for the campaign to 10 in all competitions.

He has topped the league scoring charts in each of his two seasons at City since joining from Borussia Dortmund for $63 million in 2022.

Haaland’s record is even more impressive considering it was achieved in 100 starts for the club.

Haaland opened the scoring in the ninth minute at Etihad Stadium when running through on goal and firing past Raya.

Pep unsure on Rodri’s knee injury severity

Guardiola has said he has not idea of the severity of the injury sustained by Rodri.

Rodri picked up an apparent knee injury after colliding with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey during a Man City corner. He had to be substituted and just a minute after being taken off, Arsenal equalised.

“I don’t know yet. I didn’t ask the doctors. He is strong. He leaves the pitch and his action is he felt something otherwise he would stay there,” Guardiola said when asked about how long Rodri might be out for.

Guardiola went on to call Rodri “the best holding midfielder in the world” and the Spaniard would certainly be a big miss to Man City if he is forced to miss matches. (Agencies)