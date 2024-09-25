Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Environment

Gujarat gives added protection to Asiatic lions with 1.84 lakh hectare ESZ around Gir

By: Agencies

Gandhinagar, Sep 25: The Gujarat government on Wednesday declared 1.84 lakh hectares surrounding the Gir Protected Area as an ‘Eco-Sensitive Zone’ (ESZ). This decision, approved by the Centre, aims to provide additional protection to Asiatic lions and other wildlife in the region while promoting sustainable development in the surrounding areas.

Forest and Environment Minister Mulu Bera stated that the new ESZ includes 196 villages and 17 rivers from three districts — Junagadh, Amreli, and Gir-Somnath. The zone covers over 24,000 hectares of forest land and 1.59 lakh hectares of non-forest land.

The buffer zone ranges from a minimum of 2.78 km to a maximum of 9.50 km around the Gir Protected Area. The Gir region is the only home of the Asiatic lion in Asia, and both the state and Union governments have been implementing innovative projects using advanced technology to ensure their protection.

This new ESZ declaration strengthens these efforts by expanding the protection zone beyond the 10 km buffer. While safeguarding wildlife, the new ESZ will also enable better planning for development in the area. According to the MoS Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Mukesh Patel, the ESZ covers critical lion and river corridors essential for the big cat population’s movement. The declaration follows a proposal by the Gujarat Forest Department, which the Union government and the Supreme Court approved.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Bera directed the forest department to take immediate action against unauthorised private websites that issue permits for Gir Safari without approval. The directive follows notices issued by the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission (GSHRC), which called on the department to address the growing menace.

The minister also urged the public to avoid using private portals and book their visits to Gir National Park, Devalia Safari Park, and Ambardi Safari Park only through the official government website — girlion.gujarat.gov.in. “This ensures that visitors are not misled or overcharged by unauthorised platforms,” he said.

IANS

Previous article
J&K’s statehood will be restored, local businesses and industries will be protected, assures Rahul Gandhi
Next article
BSF seizes exotic golden pheasants along Indo-Bangladesh Border
