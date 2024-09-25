Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SPORTS

Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal set to leave India squad

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 24: Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel and pacer Yash Dayal will be be released from the Indian team for the Irani Cup if they are not selected in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting September 27 in Kanpur.
The BCCI on Tuesday announced the Rest of India squad, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, which will take on reigning Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in Lucknow from October 1-5.
“Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur,” said the BCCI statement on Tuesday.
Sources said that in case wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffers any niggle during the Test, KL Rahul can fill up for him.
As reported by PTI on Monday, prolific run-getter Sarfaraz, who represents Mumbai domestically, too will play for his home side led by Ajinkya Rahane, if he does not figure in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh.
“Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur,” added the BCCI statement.
The Irani Cup match will also mark Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s return to first-class cricket post surgery.
All top players including Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian are expected to play for Mumbai.
Mumbai stalwart Suryakumar Yadav, who is India’s T20 skipper, and all-rounder Shivam Dube, both of whom are automatic picks in the Indian T20 squad, won’t be playing the Irani Cup as they would have to report in Gwalior on October 3 for the series starting October 6.
The Rest of India squad also has Ishan Kishan, who was not given a central contract last season for ignoring the BCCI’s directive to play domestic cricket.
Kishan recently scored a hundred in Duleep Trophy and has shown his keenness to play domestic cricket.
In case Jurel plays for Rest of India, there remains a possibility that Kishan could be second wicketkeeper after Sanju Samson for the Bangladesh T20s.
The Rest of India squad doesn’t comprise Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh because they will be picked for the T20Is just like Surya and Dube. (PTI)

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk)*, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan*, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

