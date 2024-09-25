SP admits rise in theft cases may be linked to drug issue

SHILLONG, Sep 24: East Khasi Hills district police chief Sylvester Nongtnger admitted that the rise in burglary and theft in various localities may be linked to the growing drug problem, as youths addicted to drugs often commit petty crimes to finance their addiction.

In this regard, Nongtnger appealed to the general public, especially the youth, to stay away from drugs.

Speaking to reporters, the East Khasi Hills SP lauded the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the district for making significant progress in curbing the narcotics trade in the district, while revealing that large quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances have been seized over the past five years, with numerous cases registered against individuals involved in the supply and sale of drugs.

Nongtnger noted that ANTF operations have led to the recovery and seizure of substantial amounts of narcotics and psychotropic substances. While acknowledging the growing drug problem in East Khasi Hills, the SP emphasised that it would be wrong to suggest the police have not taken action.

Between 2019 and August 2024, the police seized approximately 16.5 kg of heroin, 2 kg of ganja, 2 kg of opium, Yaba tablets, and other psychotropic substances, the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police revealed.

Providing yearly figures, Nongtnger stated that 52 cases were registered and 92 people arrested in 2019, 28 cases with 45 arrests in 2020, 26 cases with 48 arrests in 2021, 46 cases with 114 arrests in 2022, 721 cases with 133 arrests in 2023, and 27 cases with 53 arrests up until August 2024.

He added that the majority of these cases have been charge-sheeted, though a few registered this year are still pending investigation.

Don’t write drug addicts off, appeals Ampareen

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday urged against driving away drug addicts and further marginalising them, stressing that such actions are not only unhelpful but also illegal.

Advocating for a more compassionate approach that prioritises treatment and support, she acknowledged the demand to remove the Oral Substitution Therapy (OST) centre from Civil Hospital but emphasised that the law prevents the government from doing so.

The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation for OST centres was developed by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) to improve the health of Injecting Drug Users (IDUs) and prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Lyngdoh stated, “We now need to identify the gaps in the system and find ways to address them. I am glad that the Drug Users Association has also come forward.”

“They are now managing the situation, providing volunteers. Don’t just chase people away and isolate them from help. That’s not how we should function, and there are laws that govern these actions,” she added.

She further appealed, “I have requested the HYC to address this matter properly. We cannot act outside the law, and they have agreed to assist. I’ve asked them to come forward and help us.”

“Help the government. If you identify anti-social elements, instead of pushing them away, let’s find ways to assist them. That’s the only legal way we can proceed,” she continued.

Asking for more time, she stated, “We need to improve the housing of the OST centre, provide proper counselling, and ensure better facilities to support those who have drifted from the mainstream. Our goal is to reintegrate them without judgment or discrimination.”

“Please trust that this government is concerned, and we are working to resolve this issue,” she concluded.