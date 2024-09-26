Thursday, September 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Andhra Pradesh to offer template for relief disbursal to other states

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Amaravati, Sep 26: After disbursing Rs 602 crore in compensation to over 4 lakh flood-affected people in 15 days, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it has a template for relief efforts that it will offer to other states. Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics Nara Lokesh said the state government designed and implemented a full stack app and database for the enumeration and verification of beneficiaries.

“Absolutely delighted that we could achieve the gigantic task of disbursing Rs 602 crores of compensation to over 4 lakh beneficiaries in a record timeframe of just 15 days from the recent devastating floods,” posted Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“In the process, we designed and implemented a full stack app + database on handheld devices for enumeration and verification of beneficiaries. We also integrated into the AADHAAR / UPI data base for instant access to verified bank accounts to make the transfers. We now have a template for other such relief efforts, which we will offer to other states,” he added.

Lokesh also slammed the previous government of the YSR Congress Party. “By comparison, the incompetent YSRCP government took 5.5 months to disburse compensation for the victims of Michaung cyclone last year,” he said. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that flood relief for those who suffered heavy losses in a record time of just 15 days. He said Rs 602 crore was credited to the personal accounts of the affected people.

Claiming that the relief paid to the flood victims is perhaps the highest in the country, he said those who have not received the compensation on Wednesday will be paid it by September 30.

“We will see to it that the last victim of these floods should receive the amount, as promised,” he said and stated that the list of the affected was prepared in the most transparent way and was displayed at all the village secretariats.

Maintaining that the state has suffered a total loss of Rs 7,600 crore in the storms, Chandrababu Naidu said that this a calamity that he never experienced in his life as 42 cms rain was recorded in certain areas and the Budameru too experienced record flash floods. The sins committed by the previous government have become a curse to the state, he remarked.

IANS

Previous article
China and US are partners, not rivals: Chinese FM Wang Yi
Next article
Guwahati waterlogging: Assam govt engages firm to prepare masterplan, DPR
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end

New Delhi, Sep 26: India’s tourism sector is poised to create approximately 39.5 million jobs by the end...
NATIONAL

PM Modi launches indigenously developed Param Rudra Supercomputers

New Delhi, Sep 26: Showcasing India's technological prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched three Param Rudra...
NATIONAL

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers, effective from Oct 1

New Delhi, Sep 26: The government on Thursday announced to increase minimum wage rates by revising the Variable...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC urges for Guv’s assent to 7 pending bills

Shillong, Sep 26: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday urged Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: India’s tourism sector is poised...

PM Modi launches indigenously developed Param Rudra Supercomputers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: Showcasing India's technological prowess, Prime...

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers, effective from Oct 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: The government on Thursday announced...
Load more

Popular news

India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: India’s tourism sector is poised...

PM Modi launches indigenously developed Param Rudra Supercomputers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: Showcasing India's technological prowess, Prime...

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers, effective from Oct 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: The government on Thursday announced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img