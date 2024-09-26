Thursday, September 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Congressmen live for their families, for BJP workers national interest is above everything: PM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Modi New Delhi, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday drew a sharp contrast between the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘nation first’ policy and Congress’ ‘family over everything’ approach and asserted that the party’s victory in Haryana was certain as the people of the state have decided to bless it again.

In a direct interaction with BJP booth workers of Haryana through the NaMo App, PM Modi said, “National interest is paramount for every BJP worker, and the people of Haryana have decided to give BJP a chance to serve once again.”

Launching a diatribe at Congress, he said, “The entire focus of those who are contesting against us is based on lies. Spreading lies and canards, talking nonsense and vitiating the atmosphere has been their strategy.”

“Most of their time is spent in factionalism, fighting, settling scores with each other. The party which has remained indifferent to public issues for 10 years, which lives for its own family or its own group, such people can never win the trust of the people of Haryana,” PM Modi further said.

He also said that Congress has failed as an Opposition in the past ten years and added that the party, despite its big boasts, is not making an impact on people. The Prime Minister further highlighted the achievements of the BJP government in Haryana in the past decade and said that the corruption-free dispensation ensured that employment was being given without any slip or expenditure for the first time in the state.

“Therefore, the people of Haryana are with us, their blessings are with us, victory is certain,” he said, exuding confidence. “Congress people live only for their own families. Congress is not concerned about anyone else’s children,” PM Modi told the booth workers.

The Prime Minister also took potshots at the Congress over its ‘aversion’ against any person from a backward caste taking up the highest offices of the country. “They (Congress) are worried about how the country’s PM came from a backward community, how the Haryana Chief Minister came from a backward community.

That is why these people spread lies because they think that if the power of the backward communities increases, what will happen to them? I would also like to tell my brothers to ask the Congress for an account of how many lies it dished out regarding MSP,” he said, addressing the gathering of booth workers.

IANS

Previous article
‘BJP has finished Haryana’: Rahul Gandhi vows caste census, employment generation
Next article
China and US are partners, not rivals: Chinese FM Wang Yi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end

New Delhi, Sep 26: India’s tourism sector is poised to create approximately 39.5 million jobs by the end...
NATIONAL

PM Modi launches indigenously developed Param Rudra Supercomputers

New Delhi, Sep 26: Showcasing India's technological prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched three Param Rudra...
NATIONAL

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers, effective from Oct 1

New Delhi, Sep 26: The government on Thursday announced to increase minimum wage rates by revising the Variable...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC urges for Guv’s assent to 7 pending bills

Shillong, Sep 26: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday urged Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: India’s tourism sector is poised...

PM Modi launches indigenously developed Param Rudra Supercomputers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: Showcasing India's technological prowess, Prime...

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers, effective from Oct 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: The government on Thursday announced...
Load more

Popular news

India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: India’s tourism sector is poised...

PM Modi launches indigenously developed Param Rudra Supercomputers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: Showcasing India's technological prowess, Prime...

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers, effective from Oct 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: The government on Thursday announced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img