MEGHALAYA

Gau yatra: CM shifts responsibility on EKH DC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 25: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday made it clear that the state government would not intervene in the matter concerning the proposed rally by a right wing group in Shillong on October 2 to advocate a ban on cow slaughter and beef eating, and added that the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner would look into the matter.
“This decision is totally up to the administration. It is not at the CM level. As CM, when I want to hold a rally of my party, I have to get permission from the DC and sometimes I don’t get it,” he added.
He said the DC will either give permission or refuse it based on the conditions, situation and other aspects.
Pointed out that the DC works under the state government, he said, “Yes, but if the CM has to be involved in giving permissions, I don’t know how I will work on major issues.”
Stating that the government would not intervene into the eating habits of anyone as India is a secular nation, he said, “There is no question of prohibiting anything in terms of people’s eating habits and their choices.”

