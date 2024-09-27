Govt mulls age relaxation for SSA teachers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 26: The government is examining a proposal to grant age relaxation for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers in Meghalaya.

“We are working on a proposal for age relaxation of the SSA teachers. Once approved, the SSA teachers would be eligible to participate in the recruitment process,” Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said on Thursday.

Making it clear that no decision has been taken yet, Sangma said the state government endeavours to support the SSA teachers in whatever way possible and is, therefore, working on initiatives like age relaxation.

This comes at a time when the All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association and the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association have served a deadline till September 30 to the state government to enhance their salary by 100 per cent.

The two organisations have cautioned that if their demand is not fulfilled by September 30, they will launch a state-wide indefinite demonstration, including in the state capital.

Asked to comment about the demand, the minister refused to divulge details, saying discussions were being held on their demand.