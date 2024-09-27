Queen bee of drug peddling held again, 4th time in 9 yrs!

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 26: Shillong’s notorious drug supplier Aisha Khatoon alias Pahari was arrested on Wednesday during a joint operation.

This is the fourth time in the last 9 years that she has been arrested for selling drugs in the city.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger said based on credible intelligence, Pahari (50) was arrested from Jhalupara during a joint operation carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of East Khasi Hills, Shillong, in collaboration with Lumdiengjri police station and Jhalupara police outpost.

The police recovered 73 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 9.72 grams, four mobile phones and Rs 27,410 from her residence in Lower Paltan Bazar, Shillong.

A criminal case was registered with Lumdiengjri police station under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is under way.

Nongtnger said Pahari was also arrested in 2015, 2017 and 2023 under the NDPS Act.

Last year, she remained in jail for some time. But after she walked out on bail, she resumed her illegal activities.

Stating that Jhalupara, Mawprem and Lumdiengjri are her “kingdom”, the SP said she also supplies drugs in other parts of Shillong.

“We will work hard to find out her accomplices and from where she brings these substances,” the SP said, adding that the police intend to book her under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.

The Act provides for detention in certain cases for the purpose of preventing illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and for matters connected therewith.

Recently, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had stated that the ethnic unrest in Manipur has made drug cartels use the “Meghalaya route” to smuggle methamphetamine and heroin/morphine.

Reacting to a query, the SP said the East Khasi Hills Police are working with their counterparts in the neighbouring districts and sharing intelligence about drugs.

“We are vigilant in Shillong and we are working with different social groups as well,” he added.