Beef ban seekers denied entry at Umroi airport

Horde of pressure group members gathers at airport.

Shankaracharya releases video, reveals he hoisted cow flag aboard his flight 21,000 ft above Meghalaya.

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 28: A dramatic scene unfolded at Shillong Airport on Saturday when a chartered flight carrying Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati Maharaj and his team was prevented from landing in Shillong. This occurred against the backdrop of a horde of pressure group members, holding placards and banners, gathering at the airport to protest his visit. The Shankaracharya had planned to hoist the ‘Gau Dhwaj’ (cow flag) as part of his campaign to stop cow slaughter and to declare the cow as the “Mother of the Nation.

Amidst the chaos, the Shankaracharya later released a video, stating that while he was not allowed to land in Shillong, he had hoisted the Gau Dhwaj aboard his flight, flying over Meghalaya at an altitude of 21,000 feet.

On Saturday, members of various pressure groups, including KSU, FKJGP, and others, arrived at Shillong Airport with placards and banners, protesting any attempt by the Shankaracharya to visit Shillong and hoist the flag.

It is worth mentioning that a strong police presence was deployed at the airport.

Earlier, at Agartala Airport, the Shankaracharya was informed that he would not be allowed to proceed to Shillong, following instructions from AAI Shillong and local authorities. He sought details of the authority that had denied him permission, stating he would take legal action against them.

At Shillong Airport, Ri-Bhoi district police chief Jagpal Singh Dhanoa was seen telling the pressure groups that it was confirmed the right wing leader would not be allowed to land. He added that they did not want the individual to land in Shillong, as it could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere during Durga Puja celebrations.

While all eyes were on the airport, the Shankaracharya later released a video showing him waving the Gau Dhwaj flag inside his chartered flight. He stated that they were flying over Meghalaya at an altitude of 21,000 feet.

The Shankaracharya and his team later issued a statement saying that as part of the Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra, he had previously visited Agartala, where he had established the Gau Dhwaj. He added that despite being denied entry into Shillong, he hoisted the flag as soon as his flight reached the skies of Meghalaya, fulfilling his goal of promoting cow protection.

“I would like to thank those who are opposing my visit because, due to your opposition, we were able to hoist the flag at an altitude of 21,000 feet,” he said, asserting that he would soon plan a programme to visit Meghalaya.

KSU general secretary Donald Thabah, however, criticised the Shankaracharya’s actions, saying it was an attempt to infringe upon the food habits and culture of the people, as well as their right to choose what they eat.

“Though we are a Christian and tribal-dominated state, we will never force a Hindu to eat beef or a Muslim to eat pork,” Thabah said. He added that the Shankaracharya must understand that India is a secular country, and everyone has the right to eat whatever they choose.

“We should respect each other’s culture and faith,” he said, calling on the state government to take a stronger stance in blocking such individuals from entering Meghalaya and imposing their own cultural values on the people.

He also mentioned that KSU members would remain vigilant and even wait in Byrnihat for a few days to ensure that the Shankaracharya does not enter the state.