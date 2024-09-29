Nurses question transparency in staff recruitment results

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 28: A section of nurses from the state have voiced serious concerns over the transparency of the recently declared results for the staff nurse recruitment exam conducted by the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The results, announced on Saturday morning, have sparked dissatisfaction among the candidates, who allege that several key details were omitted.

Speaking to media persons, nurse Lurstep Nongrum alleged that there were discrepancies in the announcement. “The results were declared without any transparency. There were no names of the candidates, no marks, and no mention of the categories like Khasi, Garo, or the reserved categories. We don’t even know who secured the highest or lowest marks, or what the cut-off marks were,” Nongrum said.

Claiming that these omissions have created a cloud of doubt over the fairness of the selection process, she said, “We don’t know how many candidates appeared for the exam, how many centres were set up, or even the cut-off marks. This is completely unfair, and we need clear answers.”

Another nurse, Bakyntiew Suting, airing frustration over the delayed results, said that Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh had previously assured the nurses that the results would be declared transparently and within 72 hours.

“The health minister had promised us that the results would be declared in 72 hours, but it took much longer. Moreover, the results are incomplete, and we demand the publication of marks and categories as was promised,” Suting remarked.

The nurses are demanding that by Monday, the authorities should provide a detailed merit list, including the names of all candidates, the marks they secured, their categories, and the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam.