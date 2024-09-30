September 30 police firing victims honoured in Tura

Tura, Sep 30: The victims of the September 30 police firing who died while protesting the alleged bifurcation of the MBOSE in 2005 were on Monday remembered and honored in a solemn prayer service held at the District Auditorium in Tura.

A total of 9 people lost their lives on that day as police fired upon an agitating mob as they started to get violent. The incident which took place on this day in 2005, had shocked the entire region of Garo Hills as well as the state as a whole.

Police fired on the protesting mob at two places- Tura and Williamnagar leading to the loss of altogether 9 precious lives. While four innocent people were gunned down at Chandmary Playground in Tura, five others were killed at Rongrenggre Playground in Williamnagar.

Since the tragic incident, the 30th September Victims’ Solidarity Forum has been organizing a prayer service every year in memory of the fallen martyrs. The memorial service was attended by leaders of various Churches, senior citizens besides social organizations and student groups. Leaders of civil societies as well as senior citizens also felicitated the families of the victims during the prayer service.

Following the memorial service at the District Auditorium, the gathering also marched to the venue of the tragic incident to offer floral tribute as well as light candles at the cenotaph erected in memory of the victims. Bamboo torches, placed at the exact location where each victim fell, were also lit by family members at the venue.