Wednesday, October 2, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt mulls QR codes on liquor bottles

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Oct 1: The Meghalaya government plans to introduce QR code technology on liquor bottles sold in the state, with the goal of generating Rs 500 crore in revenue from liquor sales this financial year.
Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla, speaking on Tuesday, stated that while the use of holograms has helped reduce revenue leakage, the government is still not fully satisfied. After reviewing the new technology, the decision was made to introduce QR codes on liquor bottles.
The state cabinet recently approved the Excise department’s proposal to implement a QR code-based tracking system for every bottle of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sold in Meghalaya. “This will help us monitor and ensure there is no revenue leakage,” he said, adding that the file is currently being processed.
Shylla also mentioned that he has instructed the department to expedite the process. The cost of implementing QR code technology will be borne by buyers, not the government.  The government expects that the use of QR codes will reduce revenue leakage by 5% to 10%, with every bottle of liquor having a unique QR code.
Meanwhile, Shylla noted that the department’s revenue has increased in recent years, and they are aiming to generate more than Rs 500 crore in revenue this year.

Previous article
Min bats for 90:10 plan to fund ITIs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Min bats for 90:10 plan to fund ITIs

SHILLONG, Oct 1: Labour Minister Shakliar Warjri on Tuesday urged Union Minister of State for Skill Development and...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC seeks Rs 407 cr for waste management

SHILLONG, Oct 1: The KHADC has submitted a proposal of Rs 407 crore to the 16th Finance Commission...
MEGHALAYA

Viral video prompts ‘Smart City’ trolling

SHILLONG, Oct 1: In a major embarrassment to the Meghalaya government's claim of transforming Shillong into a Smart...
MEGHALAYA

Expert panel on quota to hold public hearings

SHILLONG, Oct 1: The Expert Committee on State Reservation Policy will hold a series of public hearings beginning...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Min bats for 90:10 plan to fund ITIs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 1: Labour Minister Shakliar Warjri on Tuesday...

KHADC seeks Rs 407 cr for waste management

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 1: The KHADC has submitted a proposal...

Viral video prompts ‘Smart City’ trolling

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 1: In a major embarrassment to the...
Load more

Popular news

Min bats for 90:10 plan to fund ITIs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 1: Labour Minister Shakliar Warjri on Tuesday...

KHADC seeks Rs 407 cr for waste management

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 1: The KHADC has submitted a proposal...

Viral video prompts ‘Smart City’ trolling

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 1: In a major embarrassment to the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img