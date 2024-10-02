Nepotism: VPP slams Agatha’s appointment

SHILLONG, Oct 1: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday accused the state government of promoting dynastic politics and furthering the cause of one family by appointing Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s sister, Agatha as the chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR).

The state government has recently officially notified Agatha’s appointment as MSCPCR chief for a period of three years, justifying her selection based on her experience in politics and qualification.

“This appointment (of Agatha Sangma) reveals that the government is promoting dynastic politics based on nepotism where everything revolves around a single family and others connected to the government. To run the rights body you need someone who is independent of the Executive and not subservient to it,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said on Tuesday.

He questioned how the new chairperson will act independently when there is a conflict between loyalty to the political master and the demand of the job.

“Instead of protecting the rights of those who are they meant for, these commissions have become just another opportunity for some failed politician to get employment. It is just a waste of public money,” he added.