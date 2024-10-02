Wednesday, October 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Expert panel on quota to hold public hearings

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Oct 1: The Expert Committee on State Reservation Policy will hold a series of public hearings beginning in Shillong from October 3-5.
The hearing in Shillong will be held at the State Convention Centre from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm on the three days.
This will be followed by public hearings in Tura and Williamnagar from October 21 to 25, details for which will be announced later.
The committee has requested stakeholders to attend the public hearings and to bring relevant documents in support of their respective petitions and claims.

