Conrad Sangma inaugurates 33/11KV Rerapara Sub-Station in SWGH

Ampati, October 3 :On Thursday, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the 33/11KV, 2X2.5 MVA Rerapara Sub-Station under Rerapara C&RD Block, South West Garo Hills. The substation, constructed under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Project, was executed by ACDC and Saideep Buildon Pvt. Ltd. The inauguration was held in the presence of AT Mondal, Minister of Power, and Subir Marak, MLA of Rangsakona constituency.

The 33/11KV Rerapara (Damalgre) substation is a key project funded by the ADB with the aim of reducing AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses, strengthening the power distribution network, and improving the quality and reliability of power supply to the region. The facility is equipped with two 2.5MVA power transformers, a control room, and staff barracks. This infrastructure will benefit the residents of Damalgre and surrounding areas, providing a stable and improved power supply, fostering local economic growth, and encouraging industrial development in the region.

Previously, power supply to the area was provided by a 33/11KV substation at Gongglangre near Garobadha, but due to the long, single-circuit 11KV line, voltage at the consumer end was often low, and power interruptions were frequent. With the commissioning of the new substation, power will be delivered directly through a 33KV line, drastically improving voltage levels and reducing interruptions. The substation will shorten the previous 113KM of the long 11KV line by dividing it into four outgoing feeders, supplying power to multiple villages in the region.

The total cost of constructing the Rerapara Substation amounted to Rs 6.29 crore, under the ADB scheme.

During the inaugural address, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed gratitude to the Government of India for supporting developmental projects like this. He emphasized that the new substation will allow residents to access a reliable and improved power supply, reducing power cuts and enabling the use of modern electrical appliances. He also highlighted the broader scope of similar projects across the state, with 24 substations planned under ADB funding, while assuring that additional substations would be sanctioned where necessary to meet the growing power demands.

The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 8 crore has been sanctioned for road construction in the region, with work set to begin shortly, further underscoring the government’s commitment to regional development. He stressed the need for collective efforts to drive development in regions like Rangsakona and Gambegre, which have lagged behind for many years.

MLA Subir Marak, representing Rangsakona, thanked the state leadership for bringing this critical development to his constituency. He noted that the substation’s completion marks a significant milestone, as it will resolve the longstanding issue of inadequate power supply and improve the daily lives of residents. Stating that the inauguration of the Rerapara substation marks a historic moment for the region, he noted that, after 52 years of statehood, the region will finally receive an adequate and reliable power supply, greatly improving the quality of life for residents.

Other esteemed guests in attendance included Mehtab Chandee Sangma, the Chief Minister’s wife, Vikash Kumar, Superintendent of Police of South West Garo Hills, BDO of Rerapara C&RD Block, Armand Ch. Momin and officers from various government departments and MePDCL Officers and staff and residents of Rerapara, Damalgre and Mellim area.