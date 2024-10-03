Thursday, October 3, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

DoNER Ministry mulls common bamboo policy for NE tes

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 2: In a significant development, the Ministry of DoNER has agreed to consider a proposal by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) for a common bamboo policy for all the eight Northeastern states.
The Ministry has asked the ICC to give a detailed report on the subject.
Issues like revision of the regulatory framework, a uniform policy, encouragement of private investment, and value-added production for international markets were also discussed during a meeting of a high-level delegation of the ICC with DoNER Secretary, Chanchal Kumar in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Carbon credits, promotion of bamboo products as alternatives to plastic, skill development, and establishment of a bamboo R&D centre were also discussed at the meeting.
Both the Ministry and ICC are committed to making the bamboo sector a vital contributor to the socio-economic development of the Northeastern states, ensuring that the benefits reach the local communities while promoting sustainability and innovation in the region.
The ICC delegation consisted of Sarat Kumar Jain, Chairman, ICC Assam and Meghalaya.
Incidentally, World Bamboo Day was celebrated on September 18 which highlighted the role of this now non-forest product in changing the rural livelihood and helping climate change.

Previous article
After root bridges, here comes a living staircase
Next article
Save ‘Hello Meghalaya’ from premature death: Content creators appeal to govt
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike...
MEGHALAYA

‘Govt lacks ability to conduct fair exams’

VPP slams govt over irregularities in MCS exams, recruitment of nurses By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 2: Recruitment exams and...
MEGHALAYA

HITO questions puja pandal inside Barik PWD complex

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 2: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has sought clarification from the East Khasi...
MEGHALAYA

SSA teachers demand job security, issue 2-month ultimatum to govt

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 2: The Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSSA) has issued an ultimatum to the state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds her cat in front of a...

‘Govt lacks ability to conduct fair exams’

MEGHALAYA 0
VPP slams govt over irregularities in MCS exams, recruitment...

HITO questions puja pandal inside Barik PWD complex

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 2: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial...
Load more

Popular news

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds her cat in front of a...

‘Govt lacks ability to conduct fair exams’

MEGHALAYA 0
VPP slams govt over irregularities in MCS exams, recruitment...

HITO questions puja pandal inside Barik PWD complex

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 2: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img