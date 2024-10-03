Save ‘Hello Meghalaya’ from premature death: Content creators appeal to govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 2: Meghalaya’s own over-the-top (OTT) platform “Hello Meghalaya” requires improvisations or it may die early, cautioned content creators.

The state government had launched Hello Meghalaya in July to promote local content creators and musicians.

Some creators, who contribute to the platform, said it is imperative that some interventions are made urgently to make it more exciting for viewers.

“We are paid but there is a feeling that if the content is not improvised, people will stop watching and using the app,” a creator said.

There have been more than one lakh downloads so far, confirming people’s engagements. However, the problem is that the app does not have exclusive content and everything is available on YouTube, Instagram etc, said the creator.

“If there is no intervention to make the content exclusive for Hello Meghalaya and better than YouTube, a time will come when people will stop watching it,” the creator said, adding that if a viewer is watching a content of a local creator on YouTube, why he or she should visit the app to watch the same thing.

Currently, the content creators are not provided with any analytics of their content, including views, and they have no idea what kind of content they should create to get more views.

“We would like to see more engagements to check if people like or dislike our content,” said the creator.

Stating that the app still has limited content, some creators cautioned that people’s engagements will fall drastically in the absence of valuable content.

Meghalaya is the second state after Kerala to launch such an initiative.

For filmmakers, the platform provides up to Rs 5 lakh per film, with additional funding for nationally or internationally acclaimed films.

Content creators get Rs 18,000 every month for maximum uploads. More funds are provided based on the number of views. Short video makers, short filmmakers are also benefitted from the platform.