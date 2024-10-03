M’laya pip Manipur to top Group A

NECDC Senior Women’s T20

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 2: Meghalaya defeated Manipur by 17 runs today to finish at the top of Group A and qualify for Thursday’s North East Cricket Development Council’s 1st Senior Women’s Interstate Friendship T20 Tournament 2024 at Pahamsning Cricket Ground in Ri-Bhoi.

Sikkim held off Mizoram to win by 9 runs in the second match in Group B. Sikkim had beaten Nagaland yesterday and thus finished at the top of the group.

Nagaland are second in Group B (they had beaten Mizoram on the opening day) and Manipur second in Group A (they had defeated Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday).

Meghalaya won the toss, chose to bat first and were able to make 97/5 in 20 overs. Three wickets fell for 13 runs on the board before Neha Hajong (18) and Luiza Tamang (32 not out) put on 45 for the fourth wicket.

Following Neha’s dismissal, Daiaka Warjri chipped in with a further 14 to get Meghalaya close to but just short of 100.

Three Manipur bowlers all finished with the same figures – RK Linthoingambi Devi (1/13), Chingkheileima Chanu Mangsatabam (1/13) and Monica Devi Ningthoujam (1/13).

Only two Manipur batters got into double figures – Monica (24) and Kalpana Devi Keisham (17 not out) – as the team were unable to build partnerships and were ultimately bowled out for 80 in 18.4 overs.

Daiaka picked up 2/26, while Ruby Chettri (1/5), Debasmita Dutta (1/9) and Ajima Sangma (1/13) grabbed one each.

Meghalaya, incidentally, became the first team to win in the tournament batting first and they were soon followed by Sikkim later.

Sikkim, however, were made to bat first after Mizoram won the toss and chose to field first.

A low-scoring contest saw Sikkim kept down to 72/7 in 20 overs, with Tshering Ongmu Lepcha (20) and Anjeel Lepcha (18 not out) finding the most success with the bat. Mamta Rai finished with 3/11 for Mizoram.

The chase began fairly well for Mizoram, with Felfeli Pautu hitting 14 and No. 3 P Vansangzuali 22 but their dismissal resulted in a slowdown and the team were restricted to 63/8 in 20 overs. Purni Maya Gurung was the standout bowler with figures of 3/8 in 4 overs.

The semifinals will both take place on Thursday.

Meghalaya will take on Nagaland from 9am, followed by Sikkim versus Manipur from 12:30pm.

The tournament has already showcased competitive cricket and emerging talent, setting the tone for a compelling conclusion.