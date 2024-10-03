Thursday, October 3, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Implementation of C&D Waste Management Rules hangs fire

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 2: The state government has not taken any concrete steps to ensure the implementation of the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Rules 2016.
The delay in finalising and approving the Meghalaya State Policy on Construction & Demolition Waste, along with the lack of direction from relevant authorities, has hindered the implementation of the C&D Waste Management Rules 2016 in the state.
The draft Meghalaya State Policy on C&D Waste was forwarded by the Directorate to the Department of Urban Affairs on January 7, 2022 after a delay of almost five years. The state government is yet to approve it.
Audit noticed that neither the state government department concerned nor the ULBs/Town Committee had framed any directions or carried out any activities regarding the C&D waste.
According to Rule 8 of the C&D Waste Management Rules, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) shall monitor the implementation of these rules by the local bodies concerned and the competent authorities, and the annual report shall be sent to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the state government for generating state level comprehensive data.
Moreover, as per Rule 9 (2) of the C&D Waste Management Rules 2016, the department concerned in the state government dealing with land shall be responsible for providing suitable sites for the setting up of the storage, processing and recycling facilities for C&D waste.
In the latest report (July 29, 2022) submitted by the MSPCB to the CPCB, it was pointed out that the state government was yet to finalise the Meghalaya State Policy on C&D Waste.
It was also submitted that the site for collection and processing facility was also yet to be identified by the state government. Thus, it is evident that no concrete steps was taken by the state government to ensure the implementation of the C&D Waste Management Rules 2016. In the absence of the state policy on C&D waste, none of the selected ULBs/Town Committees had issued any directions or made any plans with regard to the management of C&D waste in their jurisdiction.
During the Exit Conference (May 2023), the Director of Urban Affairs Department stated that the policy had been forwarded to the Cabinet for approval.
The Meghalaya Solid Waste Management Bye Law of 2020 requires local authorities to collect and dump C&D waste separately without mixing, but the practice of dumping C&D waste within landfill sites goes against national policy. Therefore, there is a need for the state government and local authorities to establish appropriate storage, processing and recycling facilities for C&D waste.

Previous article
Save ‘Hello Meghalaya’ from premature death: Content creators appeal to govt
Next article
War on drugs: Move for verification of tenants in Cantonment areas
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike...
MEGHALAYA

‘Govt lacks ability to conduct fair exams’

VPP slams govt over irregularities in MCS exams, recruitment of nurses By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 2: Recruitment exams and...
MEGHALAYA

HITO questions puja pandal inside Barik PWD complex

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 2: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has sought clarification from the East Khasi...
MEGHALAYA

SSA teachers demand job security, issue 2-month ultimatum to govt

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 2: The Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSSA) has issued an ultimatum to the state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds her cat in front of a...

‘Govt lacks ability to conduct fair exams’

MEGHALAYA 0
VPP slams govt over irregularities in MCS exams, recruitment...

HITO questions puja pandal inside Barik PWD complex

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 2: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial...
Load more

Popular news

A woman holds her cat in front of a destroyed building at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds her cat in front of a...

‘Govt lacks ability to conduct fair exams’

MEGHALAYA 0
VPP slams govt over irregularities in MCS exams, recruitment...

HITO questions puja pandal inside Barik PWD complex

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 2: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img