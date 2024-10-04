Shillong, Oct 3: In observance of Swachh Bharat Diwas, NEIGRIHMS organised a large-scale cleaning drive at Nongmensong market, in collaboration with Dorbar Shnong Nongmensong. This initiative, part of Centre’s ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ and ‘Special Campaign 4.0’, focused on promoting public participation in cleanliness.

Over 60 volunteers, including doctors, staff, and sanitation officers from NEIGRIHMS, joined local community members in the effort.