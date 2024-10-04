Friday, October 4, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Cleaning drive at Nongmensong market

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Oct 3: In observance of Swachh Bharat Diwas, NEIGRIHMS organised a large-scale cleaning drive at Nongmensong market, in collaboration with Dorbar Shnong Nongmensong. This initiative, part of Centre’s ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ and ‘Special Campaign 4.0’, focused on promoting public participation in cleanliness.
Over 60 volunteers, including doctors, staff, and sanitation officers from NEIGRIHMS, joined local community members in the effort.

Previous article
NEIGRIHMS celebrates Hindi Pakhwada
Next article
Rectify blunders or leave state: VPP to NEHU VC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji with Governor CH Vijayashankar after taking oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya at Raj Bhavan...

MEGHALAYA

Ampareen defends Agatha’s MSCPCR job

SHILLONG, Oct 3: National People’s Party leader and Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday urged citizens not to...
MEGHALAYA

MPSC denies information under RTI

SHILLONG, Oct 3: The under-fire Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has refused to reply to queries under the...
MEGHALAYA

Puja fervour on the wane in city

SHILLONG, Oct 3: As the years roll by, the excitement and fervour surrounding Durga Puja in Shillong appear...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji with Governor CH Vijayashankar after taking oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya at Raj Bhavan...

MEGHALAYA 0

Ampareen defends Agatha’s MSCPCR job

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 3: National People’s Party leader and Health...

MPSC denies information under RTI

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 3: The under-fire Meghalaya Public Service Commission...
Load more

Popular news

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji with Governor CH Vijayashankar after taking oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya at Raj Bhavan...

MEGHALAYA 0

Ampareen defends Agatha’s MSCPCR job

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 3: National People’s Party leader and Health...

MPSC denies information under RTI

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 3: The under-fire Meghalaya Public Service Commission...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img