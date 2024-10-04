Friday, October 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rectify blunders or leave state: VPP to NEHU VC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Oct 3: In a hard hitting statement, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Thursday told controversial NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla to either make amends or quit.
VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said his party “will not sit idle” if the VC fails to take corrective steps.
“We have given him a few days to comply with our demand. If there is no positive response, it would be better for him to leave the state,” he said after a party delegation met with the VC.
Basaiawmoit said that the faculty members, students, and non-teaching staff are suffering due to Prof Shukla’s “dictatorial attitude” and “anti-local policy”.
He said his party is against a VC that ignores the local faculty members and staff of the university and lets people from outside enjoy all the benefits.
“We told him on his face that he should leave the state if he is in the university to work against the interest of the local people,” Basaiawmoit said.
He said there are complaints that the VC makes decisions by going against the provisions of the NEHU Act.
Citing an example, the VPP president said the students of the university have suffered since the VC appointed Colonel Omkar Singh, a former army officer without any experience in administration, as the controller of examination.
He said the ex-army officer was promoted to the registrar after he failed to deliver as the controller of examination.
Basaiawmoit also said the VC appointed a retired professor on the NEHU Tura campus.
“It is a total waste. What will be the contribution of the retired professor as the supervisor of the students?” he asked.
Prof Shukla said the VPP leaders, including the Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon who was a faculty member of the university, discussed matters relating to the university.
He said the MP handed him a letter saying he should take care of the interests of the local people.
“But the MP also clearly mentioned that it should not be beyond the rules. I am trying to function within the rules and have developed a system to streamline the functioning of the university,” Prof Shukla said.
He further claimed that the NEHU is implementing the various University Grants Commission guidelines for academic excellence.
About the appointment of an ex-army officer, he said a seven-member selection committee headed by him recommended various appointments in the university. He added that this committee consists of experts from outside, including a nominee of the President of India and a registrar from another university.
“We call for an interview after screening the applications. We have appointed the ex-army officer as the university’s registrar after following due process,” he said.
Prof Shukla said he could show the paper if people do not believe in what he is saying.
“The selection does not entirely depend on the Vice Chancellor although he is the committee’s chairman. I will recommend appointment to any post based on the recommendations of this committee,” he added.

