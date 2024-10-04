NMC gives nod to state’s first private med college

SHILLONG, Oct 3: Meghalaya is all set to get its first private medical college with the National Medical Council (NMC) giving its approval to the PA Sangma International Medical College of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

With this development, the state will now have 40 additional medical seats for the 2024-25 session taking the total number of seats available for MBBS aspirants to 130.

Announcing the same, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “We are happy that 40 additional seats for medical studies will now be available to the students of Meghalaya interested in pursuing MBBS. Twenty of these seats will be under full scholarship while the others will be under half-scholarships.”

Hoping that the students will benefit greatly from the opportunity, she said, “The session of 2024-25 is starting and that is the best thing that has happened. We will have a separate advertisement for it as these seats have come now only. We will inform citizens through the proper channels in the next few days.”

Asked about the infrastructure, she said, “They have prepared everything as per the requirement of the NMC.”

Pointed out that the USTM had sought financial assistance from the state, she said, “We are still processing that and we are awaiting further instructions from the CM on the matter.”

Asked about the delay in setting up the state-run medical colleges, she said, “We are targeting one institute in 2024-25. Now that it has fructified, the second will hopefully start from 2025-26 session. Tura Medical College may start by the 2027-2028 session.”

On the concerns raised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against USTM, she said, “That is not for me to respond to. There are certified authorities to look into all these allegations. I have no idea as to the stand of the Assam CM.”

Reminded that Himanta had asserted that students passing out from USTM will have to take another exam for applying jobs in that state, she said, “Do not ask me that. The NMC has given its nod and beyond that it is not for me to respond.”