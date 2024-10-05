Saturday, October 5, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Eminem to be a grandfather, reveals in Temporary video

By: Agencies

Date:

Eminem killed off his alter ego Slim Shady with his latest album, but he’s making way for a new nickname: Grandpa.
The rapper announced his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant through a touching music video that is a tribute to their relationship.
Home videos dating back to 1999 and photos of the father-daughter duo, along with videos from her May wedding, are underscored by the emotional song Temporary in the video released Thursday.
In one clip of a recent home video, his daughter hands Eminem a jersey with the name “Grandpa” emblazoned on the back with the number 1. She also hands him ultrasound photos, and he looks shocked. (PTI)

