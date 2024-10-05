Saturday, October 5, 2024
SPORTS

FC Goa, NEUFC share points

Goa, Oct 4: In a thrilling contest amidst a “goal-fest,” FC Goa and NorthEast United ended up sharing points as the match concluded in a 3-3 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.
The game saw a total of six goals, with Spanish attacking midfielder Néstor Albiach scoring for NorthEast United in the 6th and 51st minutes, and Moroccan striker Alae Ezzaroui adding another in the 56th minute. For FC Goa, Albanian striker Armando Sadiku netted twice in the 45+2 (penalty) and 47th minutes, while Spanish attacking midfielder Boro Herrera found the back of the net in the 90+4th minute.
Néstor Albiach was named the Player of the Match for his brace.Despite the draw, FC Goa’s Spanish head coach Manolo Márquez may not be too pleased with the outcome. The Gaurs moved up to fourth place in the table with five points from one win, two draws, and one loss in four matches. Next, Jamshedpur will take on East Bengal at 5:00 pm and Mohun Bagan will play Mohammedan SC at 7:30 pm. (Agencies)

Previous article
Shanto promises aggressive cricket in T20 series against India
Next article
India to play Vietnam on Oct 12 in friendly
