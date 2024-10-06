Sunday, October 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

WGH: Back to school campaign addresses school dropout issue

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 5: A “Back to School” campaign was held at Government Upper Primary and RMSA School, Selsella, in West Garo Hills, to address the issue of school dropouts. Organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Tura, in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, the event aimed to promote education for all children aged 6 to 14 years, in line with the Right to Education Act.
District and Sessions Judge, AM Ripnar, emphasised the constitutional right to free and compulsory education and called for cooperation from parents, teachers, and stakeholders to ensure no child drops out of school.
Other dignitaries, including Sub-Divisional Officer Sumeet Kumar Singh, highlighted causes of dropout like financial challenges and encouraged children to return to school.
Various government departments participated, providing information on welfare schemes, while disability certificates were issued to specially-abled children.
The event also featured cultural activities, competitions, and exhibitions by local Self Help Groups.

Previous article
Pala launches official website of MPCC
Next article
Two filmmakers to represent state at Busan film fest
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Torrential rains claim seven more lives in Garo Hills

Death toll rises to 10 From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 5: Seven persons, all from the same family, lost their...
MEGHALAYA

Those in power crying about Opp’s corruption: VPP taunts Kharlukhi

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: Taking a dig at NPP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi...
MEGHALAYA

Expert panel to look into cabbies’ demands

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: The state government has constituted an expert committee headed by Tourism Director, Cyril...
NATIONAL

Exit polls give Cong majority in Haryana; edge to NC-Cong in J-K

New Delhi, Oct 5: Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Torrential rains claim seven more lives in Garo Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
Death toll rises to 10 From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 5:...

Those in power crying about Opp’s corruption: VPP taunts Kharlukhi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: Taking a dig at...

Expert panel to look into cabbies’ demands

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: The state government has...
Load more

Popular news

Torrential rains claim seven more lives in Garo Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
Death toll rises to 10 From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 5:...

Those in power crying about Opp’s corruption: VPP taunts Kharlukhi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: Taking a dig at...

Expert panel to look into cabbies’ demands

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: The state government has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img