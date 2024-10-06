WGH: Back to school campaign addresses school dropout issue

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 5: A “Back to School” campaign was held at Government Upper Primary and RMSA School, Selsella, in West Garo Hills, to address the issue of school dropouts. Organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Tura, in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, the event aimed to promote education for all children aged 6 to 14 years, in line with the Right to Education Act.

District and Sessions Judge, AM Ripnar, emphasised the constitutional right to free and compulsory education and called for cooperation from parents, teachers, and stakeholders to ensure no child drops out of school.

Other dignitaries, including Sub-Divisional Officer Sumeet Kumar Singh, highlighted causes of dropout like financial challenges and encouraged children to return to school.

Various government departments participated, providing information on welfare schemes, while disability certificates were issued to specially-abled children.

The event also featured cultural activities, competitions, and exhibitions by local Self Help Groups.