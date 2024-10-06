Pala launches official website of MPCC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 5: MPCC president Vincent H Pala has launched the official website of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). Pala unveiled the website in the presence of Adv. Mathew Antony, All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge, Tura MP Saleng A Sangma, and general secretary of MPCC Sanjay Das.

The website (https://meghpcc.com/) aims to enhance communication, transparency, and connectivity with the citizens, providing updates on party activities, news, and initiatives.

Bootcamp training for young talents ends

The MPCC concluded a three-day bootcamp in Shillong aimed at training young talents within the party. The programme, guided by Dr A Chellakumar and Adv. Mathew Antony of the AICC, was organised under the leadership of MPCC president Vincent Pala and Tura MP Saleng Sangma, who oversaw local arrangements.

MPCC general secretary Sanjay Das and secretary Manuel Badwar executed the training sessions, which covered topics including interpersonal skills, public speaking, social media tools, political history, economics, and legal awareness.

The MPCC plans to extend the training to District and Block Congress Committee presidents to prepare them for the upcoming district council elections in the state.