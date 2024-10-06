Sunday, October 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Pala launches official website of MPCC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 5: MPCC president Vincent H Pala has launched the official website of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). Pala unveiled the website in the presence of Adv. Mathew Antony, All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge, Tura MP Saleng A Sangma, and general secretary of MPCC Sanjay Das.
The website (https://meghpcc.com/) aims to enhance communication, transparency, and connectivity with the citizens, providing updates on party activities, news, and initiatives.

Bootcamp training for young talents ends

The MPCC concluded a three-day bootcamp in Shillong aimed at training young talents within the party. The programme, guided by Dr A Chellakumar and Adv. Mathew Antony of the AICC, was organised under the leadership of MPCC president Vincent Pala and Tura MP Saleng Sangma, who oversaw local arrangements.
MPCC general secretary Sanjay Das and secretary Manuel Badwar executed the training sessions, which covered topics including interpersonal skills, public speaking, social media tools, political history, economics, and legal awareness.
The MPCC plans to extend the training to District and Block Congress Committee presidents to prepare them for the upcoming district council elections in the state.

Previous article
Sanbor inaugurates playfield, seating gallery in Jhalupara
Next article
WGH: Back to school campaign addresses school dropout issue
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Torrential rains claim seven more lives in Garo Hills

Death toll rises to 10 From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 5: Seven persons, all from the same family, lost their...
MEGHALAYA

Those in power crying about Opp’s corruption: VPP taunts Kharlukhi

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: Taking a dig at NPP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi...
MEGHALAYA

Expert panel to look into cabbies’ demands

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: The state government has constituted an expert committee headed by Tourism Director, Cyril...
NATIONAL

Exit polls give Cong majority in Haryana; edge to NC-Cong in J-K

New Delhi, Oct 5: Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Torrential rains claim seven more lives in Garo Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
Death toll rises to 10 From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 5:...

Those in power crying about Opp’s corruption: VPP taunts Kharlukhi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: Taking a dig at...

Expert panel to look into cabbies’ demands

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: The state government has...
Load more

Popular news

Torrential rains claim seven more lives in Garo Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
Death toll rises to 10 From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 5:...

Those in power crying about Opp’s corruption: VPP taunts Kharlukhi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: Taking a dig at...

Expert panel to look into cabbies’ demands

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 5: The state government has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img