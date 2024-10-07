Heed growing traffic mess, UDP tells govt

SHILLONG, Oct 6: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has once again urged the State government to take immediate and serious action to address the growing problem of traffic congestion, stating that the current situation cannot continue.

“Time and again, we have provided suggestions to the government, and I hope this time they take the matter very seriously because we cannot continue like this. If things go on as they are, we don’t know what the situation will be like in the next five years,” said UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh.

Sharing his personal experience, he noted, “I was stuck in a massive traffic jam for nearly two and a half hours in the heart of the city, resulting in a significant loss of working hours. When you multiply this by the number of people going to work, the total loss in hours is enormous.”

Mawthoh emphasised the need for a coordinated, multipronged approach to tackle the issue. “We need better synchronisation across departments. One department is digging up roads while another is laying pipes, causing huge inconvenience to the public,” he said.

Offering potential solutions, he added, “The traffic flow from different districts is also a concern. There should be designated terminal points where vehicles coming from various districts can stop. These vehicles should not be allowed to enter the city unless they have special permission. This would ease congestion to some extent.”

Mawthoh also stressed the importance of improving public transportation. “If we have a proper public transportation system, people will be more likely to use it, and we can reduce the number of smaller vehicles on the roads.”

He further suggested that construction projects undertaken by various departments, such as roads and drainage systems, should be completed promptly to avoid months of inconvenience for commuters.

Mawthoh pointed out that most schools in Shillong are concentrated in a single area, leading to additional traffic congestion. He proposed a system similar to that in developed countries, where students attend schools in their own areas rather than traveling long distances.

“Many parents may not like this idea because they want to send their children to the best schools. However, if we improve the quality of education across all schools, especially those in the outskirts or villages, this approach could be more viable,” he said.

Additionally, he suggested that the relocation of offices from old Shillong to New Shillong should be expedited, as this would also help alleviate traffic congestion.