National Nuggets

Rajnath to inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 today

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate DefConnect 4.0, a significant step towards advancing indigenous innovation and celebrating the growing defence ecosystem of the country, in New Delhi on Monday. The event is being organised at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt, by Innovations for Defence Excellence – Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. “DefConnect 4.0 marks a milestone in India’s defence innovation journey, bringing together the Armed Forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings, industry leaders, innovators, start-ups and MSMEs, academia, incubators, investors and policymakers,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday. The event will feature an exciting Technology Showcase, presenting iDEX innovators with a unique opportunity to exhibit their cutting-edge technologies, advanced capabilities and ground-breaking products. (IANS)

Cops suspended after accused flees from Maha police station

Nagpur, Oct 6: Two policemen were suspended after an accused managed to flee from a police station in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred at Khaparkheda police station on Saturday evening, the official said. Piyush Verma (18), apprehended for possession of a firearm, managed to remove the handcuffs and flee the police station when the cops were busy with paperwork for his court appearance, he said. Following an inquiry, assistant police inspector Falgun Ghodmare and head constable Shatrughna Wahane were suspended for negligence, the official said. A search is underway for the accused, who is on the run, he said. (PTI)

15-year-old MP boy dies while playing cricket

Agar Malwa (MP), Oct 6: A 15-year-old boy fell unconscious and died while playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred at Susner, around 30 km from the district headquarters, around 9.30 am. The boy, Makhan Singh, fell unconscious while playing cricket. He was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Susner police station in-charge Keshar Rajput said. An autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death, she said. (PTI)

UP cleric booked over ‘forced conversion’

GHAZIPUR (UP), Oct 6: Police have registered a case here against a Muslim cleric on charges of molesting a woman and exerting pressure for religious conversion. Citing the FIR, police sources on Sunday said that a woman from a village in Ballia district has alleged that she had come to Maulvi Shan Ahmed in Mata village with her husband on March 18 for ‘jhaarh-phoonk’ (exorcism). During the ritual, Ahmed took her to a room and engaged in obscene activities with her. When she protested, Ahmed exerted pressure on her to accept Islam and threatened to kill her and her family if she did not agree to it, the women alleged. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the ‘Maulvi’. (PTI)