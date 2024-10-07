Youth Cong seeks help for flood victims

TURA, Oct 6: In the wake of efforts being made by different groups, organisations and Church bodies to provide relief to the victims of heavy rains in West, South and South West Garo Hills, the Youth Congress has made an appeal to the people to help in providing assistance to the affected people.

The Youth Congress in its general appeal, has sought the contribution of non-perishable food items like dal, rice, canned goods, clean drinking water (bottled water), clothing (new or gently used, especially for children and the elderly), blankets and bedding, hygiene products like soap, sanitary napkins, toothpaste, medical supplies (first aid kits, disinfectants, medicines), baby supplies like diapers, baby food etc. Contributions in cash are also being accepted to buy necessities for the affected victims.

The appeal urged people to drop off their supplies at the Tura Congress Bhavan or to contact party members on 6009412753, 9863245272, 8787890394, 7005212950, 8974694050, 8638726479, 6009131648, 8798817847, 8837358079 and 9366480780.

Bernard assures flood victims

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Tura MDC Bernard Marak on Sunday assured that the victims of the recent heavy rains and floods would get relief from the Prime Minister’s relief scheme.

“It makes me very sad to see people suffering and facing hard situations in the flood affected areas and it can be seen that the families did not get the basic PMAY houses and the huts were all washed away. Blocks for some reason did not ensure providing the houses to them. District Administration on the other hand is doing its best to reach out but local aids have to be ensured,” he said.

Bernard firmly assured that even the last family in the villages would get equal benefit from the schemes promised to them by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I might also have nothing to offer to the bereaved families who have lost their loved and dear ones but my prayers will continue to be to those who are suffering. My steps to rebuild the society in faith, love and justice will continue without fail,” he added.