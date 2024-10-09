Breast cancer survivors share tale of horror, resilience

SHILLONG, Oct 8: In Meghalaya, surviving breast cancer means confronting more than just the disease. Women like Warimeki Lyngwa and Yasmine Lyngdoh reveal that the toughest battle often begins after treatment. Their journey redefines identity, strength, and womanhood. It’s not just about survival but about rebuilding a life that looks and feels different. Their stories highlight the need for greater awareness as Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins in October, emphasizing the importance of early detection and self-acceptance.

Warimeki Lyngwa recalls her first encounter with a changed self-image when she saw her hair fall out during chemotherapy. “Losing your hair feels like losing part of your identity as a woman,” she said, pausing as if still processing the transformation. She explained that hair was more than just a part of her appearance; it was a source of confidence, something the disease seemed to strip away. “When I walked down the streets as a bald woman, people stared, wondering if it was age or chemo.”

Yet, this experience helped her regain her confidence. Warimeki found strength in her new look. “When I finally went bald, I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Am I not too good looking?’ It gave me a new persona,” she shared, smiling as she reflected on her journey from discomfort to acceptance.

For Yasmine Lyngdoh, the struggle was particularly personal, having faced multiple cancer diagnoses since childhood. Her hair was her expression of identity, and losing it again was heartbreaking. “Hair is my way of expressing myself. I would have gone bald easily if it had been on my terms,” she admitted. What hurt more, however, was how others viewed her. “People see you as a sick person again, even if you don’t feel that way,” she added softly.

Currently undergoing her ninth round of chemotherapy, Yasmine often jokes that she knows the ins and outs of cancer treatment as well as any healthcare professional. “I hope that those detected early can be treated faster and avoid some of the emotional strain,” she said.

Both women’s experiences underscore the critical need for early detection, a point emphasized by Dr. Mezhuneituo Raleng, an oncologist at Supercare Hospital. “If detected early, breast cancer survival rates are much higher,” he explained. “In cities, about 80% of patients survive more than five years. Here in Meghalaya, it’s the opposite — I’ve seen fewer than five early cases of breast cancer.” He noted that a lack of awareness and social stigma, particularly in rural areas, prevents many women from seeking examinations until it’s too late.

Dr. Raleng stressed that self-exams and regular screenings could be life-saving if widely practiced.

Dr. Raleng also pointed out that certain lifestyle choices, including delayed pregnancies, smoking, and drinking, increase the risk of breast cancer. “Women’s bodies are biologically adapted for childbearing, and when pregnancies are delayed, along with alcohol and smoking, the risk of breast cancer tends to increase,” he said. With about 10% of breast cancer cases having a family history, understanding genetic risks is as important as being aware of lifestyle factors.

There is a pressing need for more awareness about self-examination among women. If a woman finds a lump, she should not hesitate to seek medical attention.

For survivors like Warimeki, cancer left visible marks that went beyond the physical. Weight gain during chemotherapy added to her struggle with self-image. “During chemo, I gained ten kilos, and people would say, ‘You look so fat!’ I wanted to tell them, ‘I went through cancer. This is definitely not my biggest concern,’” she recalled.

Yasmine, too, faced body-altering decisions. When given the option of a full mastectomy, she chose breast-conserving surgery. “Cancer doesn’t change us as people,” she said, determined to maintain control over her body. Yasmine shares her journey online, hoping to challenge perceptions about cancer patients. “Sickness or no sickness, I want to be independent. Having cancer doesn’t strip away one’s personality or humanity,” she said.

Both women agreed that breast cancer awareness should start early. “I wish I knew about it earlier,” Warimeki said. “Awareness should be taught in schools and colleges. Early screening can mean that a mastectomy isn’t always necessary; sometimes, partial removal is enough if it’s caught early.”

Yasmine also spoke about metastasis, the spread of cancer to other parts of the body, urging more openness on the topic. “People need to know about metastasis. Regular check-ups are essential, and prevention is always better than cure,” she added.

The reality in Meghalaya is concerning. An ICMR report shows that only 1.3% of women aged 30-49 have ever undergone a breast exam. These statistics are alarming and underscore the need for increased awareness, especially in rural areas, where stigma and logistical challenges hinder early detection. Dr. Raleng hopes that stories like Warimeki’s and Yasmine’s will encourage more women to seek regular screenings and take charge of their health.

Through their journeys, Warimeki and Yasmine have found that true beauty goes beyond physical appearance. “It’s not about how you look but how you perceive yourself,” Warimeki reflected. “The confidence you project is how the world will see you.”

Yasmine echoed this sentiment, her determination clear despite her ongoing battle.

As October focuses on breast cancer awareness, the stories of survivors remind us that the fight against breast cancer is not just about survival. It’s about ensuring that no woman feels alone on her journey, promoting early detection, and embracing a broader understanding of womanhood that transcends appearances.