CM tours flood-ravaged Garo Hills

SHILLONG, Oct 8: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited several landslide and flood-affected areas in West and South Garo Hills on Tuesday, offering condolences and financial aid to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent natural disasters. His visits included Dalu in West Garo Hills and Atisia Songmong in South Garo Hills, where he reviewed the damage and relief measures and interacted with affected residents.

At different villages under the Dalu C&RD Block, the Chief Minister met with the families of the deceased, handing over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in multiple landslides. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and pledged the government’s continued support.

In Rongkhon Songgital, Tura, Sangma provided Rs 8 lakh in ex-gratia assistance to the wife of (L) Bijoy Marak, a teacher whose car was swept away by floodwaters, claiming both his and his son Wian Chigado R Marak’s lives on October 4.

At Karonggre village in Dalu, he handed over Rs 4 lakh to the family of 18-year-old Sanira Marak, who tragically died in a landslide. Similarly, at Sorokpara village, Sangma visited the grieving parents of Miando P Marak, a 5-year-old boy who was killed in a landslide while playing behind his house.

In Tibapara, Dalu, the Chief Minister met with the family of Tengseng R Marak, who lost his life when a tree fell on his car in Songsak. He also visited the family of Santa Marak, who was buried alive in a landslide at Koinabhui village. Santa Marak’s daughter, who was injured in the incident, survived.

After inspecting the damage, Sangma held a review meeting with the district administration of West Garo Hills to assess the extent of devastation caused by flash floods and landslides in Dalu C&RD Block. The natural calamities have severely impacted 2,630 households and claimed six lives. Sixty-eight relief camps have been set up, providing shelter and food to those affected.

The Chief Minister directed officials to study the rivers and flood-prone areas for future flood mitigation efforts. He emphasized the need for improved flood management and instructed the immediate repair of roads, bridges, and the restoration of essential supplies to the affected population. Sangma also met with the inmates of a relief camp in Dalu to hear their concerns.

In South Garo Hills, the Chief Minister visited Atisia Songmong village, where seven members of a single family were killed in a landslide that buried their home. After walking 2 km to the incident site, Sangma handed over ex-gratia payments to the families of the victims, offering Rs 5 lakh to Watison Marak for five victims and compensation to Baseng Momin, who lost his wife and one-and-a-half-year-old son. He participated in a prayer ceremony for the victims and assured villagers that the government would expedite the restoration of roads and electricity.

SDRF relief efforts

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively involved in relief efforts in flood-hit areas of Dalu C&RD Block. On Tuesday, SDRF personnel cleared fallen trees from electrical lines in Koinabhoi, aiding in the restoration of essential services. Another SDRF team distributed relief materials in Jijikapara village.

The SDRF has been stationed in Dalu since last Friday, following heavy rainfall that caused flash floods.

In total, 40 villages across three blocks have been affected by recent flash floods and landslides in the Garo Hills region. More than 2,500 people from 462 households have been displaced. Chief Minister Sangma has called for flood surveys to prevent future tragedies and emphasized the importance of swift and efficient relief measures.