HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has informed the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) that they would like to proceed with the complaint against George Dkhar, the second officer in charge of Pynursla police station.

The HYC Ri War Mihngi circle local president Lamphrang Khonglam who was accompanied by the organisation president, Roy Kupar Synrem during the hearing of the MHRC on Wednesday pleaded that he would like to pursue the case.

The MHRC again fixed the hearing on November 14 where they had directed the HYC Ri War Mihngi circle local president to produce evidence against Dkhar that he along with six others were assaulted by him on the evening of February 24 at Pynursla police station.

While speaking to reporters, HYC president said that the commission wanted to know from its local president if he wanted to proceed ahead with this case.

“We will now need to produce evidence against the second officer in charge of Pynursla police station before the commission for allegedly assaulting its members,” Synrem said.

Recalling the incident on the evening of February 24, he said that the local president and six other members – apprehended two trucks carrying buffaloes meant for smuggling into Bangladesh.

Synrem said that after apprehending these trucks, the HYC members took them to Pynursla police station.

However, the police personnel on duty, the pressure group claims, led by Dkhar, instead of registering the complaint against smuggling, started to abuse the HYC members and dragged Khonglam inside the police station and started to physically assault him.

According to the HYC president, he also assaulted the other members of the HYC and threatened them with dire consequences for their act of apprehending these vehicles, Synrem claimed.

The HYC members were assaulted with lathis and had their personal belongings including their mobiles taken away as they recorded when Dkhar assaulted them

He said that the commission should recommend stringent action against George Dkhar if they are able to prove that he has abused his power by assaulting the local president and its members.