Wednesday, October 9, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has informed the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) that they would like to proceed with the complaint against George Dkhar, the second officer in charge of Pynursla police station.

The HYC Ri War Mihngi circle local president Lamphrang Khonglam who was accompanied by the organisation president, Roy Kupar Synrem during the hearing of the MHRC on Wednesday pleaded that he would like to pursue the case.

The MHRC again fixed the hearing on November 14 where they had directed the HYC Ri War Mihngi circle local president to produce evidence against Dkhar that he along with six others were assaulted by him on the evening of February 24 at Pynursla police station.

While speaking to reporters, HYC president said that the commission wanted to know from its local president if he wanted to proceed ahead with this case.

“We will now need to produce evidence against the second officer in charge of Pynursla police station before the commission for allegedly assaulting its members,” Synrem said.

Recalling the incident on the evening of February 24, he said that the local president and six other members – apprehended two trucks carrying buffaloes meant for smuggling into Bangladesh.

Synrem said that after apprehending these trucks, the HYC members took them to Pynursla police station.

However, the police personnel on duty, the pressure group claims, led by Dkhar, instead of registering the complaint against smuggling, started to abuse the HYC members and dragged Khonglam inside the police station and started to physically assault him.

According to the HYC president, he also assaulted the other members of the HYC and threatened them with dire consequences for their act of apprehending these vehicles, Synrem claimed.

The HYC members were assaulted with lathis and had their personal belongings including their mobiles taken away as they recorded when Dkhar assaulted them

He said that the commission should recommend stringent action against George Dkhar if they are able to prove that he has abused his power by assaulting the local president and its members.

Previous article
After Cong loss in Haryana, SP announces candidates for UP bypolls in surprise move
Next article
When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the continuation...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

Mumbai, Oct 9:  Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing for the release of his new movie “Singham Again”,...
NATIONAL

After Cong loss in Haryana, SP announces candidates for UP bypolls in surprise move

Lucknow, Oct 9: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced six candidates for the impending by-elections...
NATIONAL

Citizens send email to Bengal CM, CS urging to fulfill demands of protesting junior doctors

Kolkata, Oct 9:  A group of 75 acclaimed personalities from different walks of life on Wednesday sent an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by...

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 9:  Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing...

After Cong loss in Haryana, SP announces candidates for UP bypolls in surprise move

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Oct 9: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP)...
Load more

Popular news

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by...

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 9:  Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing...

After Cong loss in Haryana, SP announces candidates for UP bypolls in surprise move

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Oct 9: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img