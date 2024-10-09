Wednesday, October 9, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Oct 9:  Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing for the release of his new movie “Singham Again”, has been vocal about issues pertaining to women. Recently on social media, an old video of him surfaced in which he was sharing his thoughts on women’s careers after marriage.

In the video, which is from the late 1990s, a younger Akshay talked about what happens to heroines when they get married. In the clip, he shared his observations, saying, “I don’t think so. It is like that. But basically, what happens is that after the heroine gets married, she just stops working or her husband stops working. So these are the basic kinds of things that happen. That’s why she goes or leaves the industry. That’s what I have seen in the industry for two and a half years—what I’ve seen.”

He further added, “I think she can still carry on; why not? I mean to maintain her figure and be perfect. After all, she is a heroine; she can carry on. She has been carrying on since so many years. What is marriage? Marriage is just being with her, and after work is aside, and she can still carry on. And there are many heroines after marriage; also, when I see them, they still maintain themselves so well.”

By expressing his view that heroines may succeed in their careers even after marriage, Akshay’s statement created an important conversation regarding gender roles in the film industry way back in the 1990s. Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna, who continued to work after the marriage. Even though she didn’t appear in movies, but she has her own YouTube channel and her own publication called “Tweak.”

This digital media company provides an opportunity for modern Indian women to have conversations about many different topics and share their thoughts on them.

IANS

Previous article
HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC
Next article
Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the continuation...
News Alert

HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has informed the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) that they...
NATIONAL

After Cong loss in Haryana, SP announces candidates for UP bypolls in surprise move

Lucknow, Oct 9: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced six candidates for the impending by-elections...
NATIONAL

Citizens send email to Bengal CM, CS urging to fulfill demands of protesting junior doctors

Kolkata, Oct 9:  A group of 75 acclaimed personalities from different walks of life on Wednesday sent an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by...

HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

News Alert 0
Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has...

After Cong loss in Haryana, SP announces candidates for UP bypolls in surprise move

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Oct 9: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP)...
Load more

Popular news

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by...

HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

News Alert 0
Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has...

After Cong loss in Haryana, SP announces candidates for UP bypolls in surprise move

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Oct 9: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img