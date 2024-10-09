Wednesday, October 9, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Internet subscribers in India reach 969.6 million, average revenue per user grows

New Delhi, Oct 9 : The total number of Internet subscribers in India increased from 954.40 million to 969.60 million in the April-June quarter, registering a quarterly rate of growth of 1.59 per cent, the government said on Wednesday.

Out of 969.60 million internet subscribers, number of wired Internet subscribers are 42.04 million and number of wireless Internet subscribers are 927.56 million, as per data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 1.81 per cent from 924.07 million to 940.75 million at June end, while narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 30.34 million to 28.85 million.

Wireline subscribers increased from 33.79 million to 35.11 million in June with a quarterly rate of growth 3.90 per cent. Wireline tele-density increased from 2.41 per cent to 2.50 per cent, with quarterly rate of growth 3.67%. According to TRAI, monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 2.55 per cent, from Rs 153.54 to Rs 157.45 in the period.

On the year-on-year basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 8.11 per cent in the April-June quarter. Pre-paid ARPU per month increased from Rs 150.74 to Rs 154.80 and post-paid ARPU per month also increased from Rs 187.85 to Rs 189.17. On an all-India average, the overall MOU (minutes of usage) per subscriber per month decreased by 2.16 per cent from 995 to 974.

Prepaid MOU per subscriber is now 1,010 and postpaid MOU per subscriber per month is 539. The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,199.28 million to 1,205.64 million in the April-June quarter, registering a growth of 0.53 per cent over the previous quarter, said TRAI. Out of the total subscription, the share of rural subscription increased from 44.52 per cent to 44.67 per cent.

IANS

Tata Group’s Ratan Tata ‘critical’ in Mumbai hospital
Allegation against L R Bishnoi tip of the iceberg: G K Iangrai
