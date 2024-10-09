Wednesday, October 9, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Tata Group’s Ratan Tata ‘critical’ in Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Oct 9: The doyen of India Inc. and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Naval Tata was reported to be “critical” at the Breach Candy Hospital here on Wednesday, after being admitted on Monday following certain age-related health conditions, an official said.

“He is in the hospital now… We shall be issuing an official statement tomorrow (Thursday) morning,” an official close to Ratan Tata told IANS this evening. Soon after his admission to the hospital two days ago, there was intense speculation on his health status in the Tata Group, the Indian corporate and political domain, as well as among the ordinary masses.

Seeking to spike all rumours, the 86-year-old corporate giant had issued a statement, thanking all for thinking of him, and stating that he was undergoing certain routine medical examinations for age-related health concerns, but was in “good spirits”.

“I am aware of the recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation,” said his statement on social media.

Subsequently, his condition reportedly became serious and he was reportedly in the ICU, though the Tata Group officials did not confirm or deny anything. Having a long inning in the family-run conglomerate, from 1991 till his retirement on December 28, 2012, Tata served as the all-powerful Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, and had another brief stint at the helm in 2016-2017, when there were certain high-level changes effected in the group. Known for a genteel demeanour masking a steely and sharp business acumen, Tata is the Chairman of the Tata Trusts, comprising the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, plus the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts.

CCRU team visits Narwan village orchards to assess cause of fruit drop
Internet subscribers in India reach 969.6 million, average revenue per user grows
