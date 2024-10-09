VPP: Revamp disaster management edifice

SHILLONG, Oct 8: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday urged the state government to address the gaps in disaster response mechanisms, stating that the lack of adequate communication and transport facilities has left many citizens vulnerable and isolated during times of need.

Expressing solidarity with the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the recent deluge in Garo Hills, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said, “The loss of seventeen precious lives, including a father and his minor son, as well as a mother-daughter duo buried by a landslide, is a somber reminder of the urgent need for better disaster preparedness and infrastructural resilience in our state.”

“As the people of Garo Hills continue to grapple with the devastating consequences of these natural calamities, we commend the efforts of local authorities, including disaster management personnel, who have been working tirelessly to provide relief to the affected communities,” he added.

However, Myrboh expressed concern over delayed recovery efforts in certain areas, particularly where villages remain cut off due to damaged infrastructure and poor connectivity.

While acknowledging the administration’s efforts in distributing relief, he stressed that much more needs to be done. “The VPP urges the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, led by the NPP, to reflect on the gaps in disaster response mechanisms, which have left many citizens vulnerable and isolated in their time of need.”

“The ongoing lack of adequate communication and transport facilities in some of the worst-affected districts, such as South Garo Hills, highlights the failure of successive governments to invest in sustainable infrastructure capable of withstanding the increasing frequency of extreme weather events,” he added.

The VPP called for immediate enhancement of relief efforts to ensure that no affected family is left without support, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas. They also called for comprehensive infrastructural upgrades in Garo Hills, including better road connectivity, bridge construction, and flood defence systems to prevent future tragedies. Additionally, the party advocated for a thorough review of disaster preparedness protocols, with a focus on improving early warning systems and evacuation measures.

“The VPP stands in solidarity with the people of Garo Hills during this difficult time and will continue to advocate for their well-being, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed,” he added.