Thursday, October 10, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Maldives President returns home, expresses gratitude for India’s financial assistance

By: Agencies

Male, Oct 10 : Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Thursday expressed gratitude to India for providing continuous financial assistance to the Indian Ocean archipelago as he landed home after his “landmark” five-day state visit to India – his first since assuming office in November 2023 – at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

During the visit, Muizzu held high-level meetings with President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other senior Indian government officials with discussions centered around strengthening the friendship and development partnership between the Maldives and India.

“A significant outcome of the visit was the adoption of a ‘Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’, which will guide the bilateral relationship across various sectors,” the Maldives President’s office said on Thursday.

The two countries also conducted virtual inaugurations and exchanged agreements. During the high-level talks with PM Modi, both leaders discussed ongoing initiatives and explored new avenues for cooperation.

The discussions covered areas such as social housing, infrastructure development, agriculture and fisheries, trade and investment, human resource development, healthcare, women’s empowerment, renewable energy, and maritime and security cooperation.

“President Muizzu expressed gratitude for India’s financial assistance, including the rollover of T-bills in May and in September this year for an additional year with no interest to the Maldives and the additional support of INR 30 billion to $400 million under a bilateral currency swap agreement. He thanked India for its consistent support, especially during challenging times,” the statement added.

The Maldives President also travelled to Agra along with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and held business meetings in Mumbai and Bangalore as part of the trip. “In his remarks at the business forums held in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, Muizzu highlighted the Maldives’ significant potential for tourism ventures and outlined opportunities for future collaboration.

He emphasised the nation’s vision for economic diversification and sustainable growth, mentioning key investment prospects such as special economic zones, luxury private islands, eco-friendly resorts, and integrated tourism projects,” his office stated.

In Mumbai, Muizzu attended a Maldives-India Tourism Networking Evening, which served as a platform for industry experts from both countries to explore mutually beneficial tourism investment opportunities. During his visit, he also met with Maldivian communities in New Delhi and Bangalore, listening to their concerns and reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting citizens abroad. First Lady Sajidha, meanwhile, visited the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and her alma mater, St. Joseph’s University in Bangalore.

“As the two nations approach the 60th anniversary of establishing formal diplomatic relations next year, President Muizzu invited Prime Minister Modi, as well as President Murmu to undertake a state visit to the Maldives.

The state visit concluded positively, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to strengthening their long-standing relationship and working towards mutual growth and prosperity,” the statement detailed.

IANS

Previous article
Manipur govt to provide compensation to 2,072 farmers hit by ethnic violence
Next article
International Day of Girl Child celebrated in Ri Bhoi
