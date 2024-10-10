International Day of Girl Child celebrated in Ri Bhoi

Nongpoh, October 10: The District Hub for Empowerment of Women of Ri Bhoi district, a wing under the Ministry of Women and Child Development (Department of Social Welfare), through Mission Shakti, celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child today.

The event was held at IVCS, Umdihar, where Deputy Commandant of Meghalaya Police 6th Battalion, Orville I. Massar, attended as the chief guest. Other attendees included District Social Welfare Officer NF Sun, ICDS District Programme Officer SM Bang, officials and staff of the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, female students, mothers, and others.

During the programme, NF Sun highlighted various activities, including Self-Defense Training, father-daughter selfie sessions, tree planting in honor of girls, and awareness skits aimed at empowering girls. The mission’s main goal is to ensure the survival and protection of girls, provide them with education, and teach them proper hygiene during their menstrual periods.

In his address, Orville I. Massar praised the initiative for organizing such meaningful programs that provide young girls with knowledge and guidance. He urged parents to encourage their children to participate in similar events, which help shape their future.

The chief guest emphasized the importance of choosing good friends and avoiding bad influences to ensure a smooth and successful life journey. He expressed concern over the growing drug problem, urging youths to stay away from it, noting that drugs know no boundaries—whether rural or urban, rich or poor.

Orville I. Massar also addressed the need to focus on mental health, which is often overlooked. He emphasized that not only children but also parents need to create time for conversations with their children, especially when they notice behavioral changes.

He spoke about the need to learn how to use mobile phones in this era of social media. While acknowledging the pros and cons of social media, he encouraged young people to use it for learning and self-improvement rather than engaging in activities that would not benefit their future.

A short skit was performed to highlight the consequences of making poor choices in friendships, especially during adolescence. The skit emphasized how such decisions can ruin one’s future, sometimes forcing young people to abandon their studies halfway due to unintended pregnancies.