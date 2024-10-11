Friday, October 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Conrad visits flood-hit areas in Garo Hills, assesses damage

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 10: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday visited the flood-affected areas under Purakhasia C&RD Block in South West Garo Hills and assessed the damage caused by the torrential rains.
Interacting with the affected families and the residents of the area at a public gathering at Purakhasia Block complex, he said the purpose of his visit was to meet and talk to them, learn about their hardships and decide on relief measures.
He thanked the administration, BDOs and officials of the line departments for quickly responding, managing and serving the people during these challenging times.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Hema Nayak presented a report on the flood-affected areas in the district, number of households affected and where all relief materials were provided.
Sangma advised those affected families, which have not received relief materials due to communication gaps, to inform VEC secretaries or BDOs concerned directly so that required relief materials can be planned and provided to them.
During the public meeting, the CM announced that Rs 1.3 lakh each would be given to individuals whose houses have been fully damaged. He said assistance for partially damaged houses would be given as per rules depending on the extent of damage.
He assured of necessary assistance and relief to all households, whose plantation crops, fishponds etc were damaged or there were livestock deaths, after examining the DC’s report.
The chief minister suggested to the administration and the officers of line departments not to be too rigid with rules while giving provisions to the affected people as they are desperately looking for help and support from the government.

NOTICE
Conrad mourns death, recalls his contribution to M'laya during COVID-19
