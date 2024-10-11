Friday, October 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Work on Shillong Western Bypass finally starts

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 10: In what may be termed as good news for the state, the work on the much-awaited Shillong Western Bypass project has finally started.
The road project was conceived with the idea of reducing traffic jam in the capital city.
An NHIDCL official informed on Thursday that they have received almost 99 per cent of the land under package 1 and 100 per cent land under package 2 of the project.
“Even for package 3, we have received 97 per cent of the land possession from the government,” the official said.
The 38.256-km road will connect Lad Umsaw in Ri-Bhoi to Lad Mawreng in East Khasi Hills and will be constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 600 crore.

