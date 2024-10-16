Wednesday, October 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Bypoll: BJP likely to name candidate within this week

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Oct 15: With the announcement of the Gambegre by-poll date, the State BJP has sprung into action and is expected to declare its candidate by the end of this week.
“We will announce (the candidate) in a few days. We are sending the names to Delhi for approval,” said State BJP chief spokesperson, M Kharkrang.
When asked about the number of applicants, he said, “We are calling for applications now, and by tomorrow or the day after, we should have a clearer picture.”
Meanwhile, BJP vice president and one of the applicants, Bernard N Marak, said, “I believe the decision will be made by this week as we are still holding meetings. I am one of the applicants, but I don’t know how many others have applied. Most likely, the decision will be finalised this week.”
When pointed out that the State BJP has a history of delayed candidate declarations, Marak responded, “This time, I think things will move faster. We have a new Prabhari (in-charge) who is very active, and our state president is also taking the initiative to speed things up.”
Earlier, some State BJP leaders had expressed concerns that late declarations create difficulties for candidates in preparing and visiting all areas.
Speaking about the upcoming bypoll, Marak said, “This election is very important for us. We are facing two candidates backed by prominent figures: the TMC candidate is the sister-in-law of former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, and the NPP candidate is the wife of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.”
“This will be a battle of the giants, and we hope the tide turns in BJP’s favor. We will be taking a different approach this time,” he added.
He further noted, “Since this is a tribal constituency, the dynamics will be different. It might be challenging for us, but we are confident that we will make a significant impact. We are keeping our fingers crossed and will do our best to secure a good percentage of votes.”

Previous article
Committee to meet tourist taxi body separately after abstention
Next article
Cover CM’s photo but read guidebook: Rakkam
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Northeast India emerges as new hub for MICE tourism

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: While Northeast India is renowned for its unique tourist destinations, the region is now...
MEGHALAYA

‘Dung Bilor’: EJH horti officer finds innovative rodent control method

KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 15: The District Horticulture Officer of East Jaintia Hills, Deibormi Dhar, is spearheading a mission to...
MEGHALAYA

Uniform Civil Code violates spirit of India’s diversity, says Conrad

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has voiced his reservations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC),...
MEGHALAYA

Lafarge contributes ambulance for Shella under CSR initiative

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Lafarge Umiam Mining Pvt. Ltd. (LUMPL) donated an ambulance to Shella Dorbar on Tuesday. A stand-out...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Northeast India emerges as new hub for MICE tourism

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Oct 15: While Northeast India is renowned...

‘Dung Bilor’: EJH horti officer finds innovative rodent control method

MEGHALAYA 0
KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 15: The District Horticulture Officer of East...

Uniform Civil Code violates spirit of India’s diversity, says Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has...
Load more

Popular news

Northeast India emerges as new hub for MICE tourism

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Oct 15: While Northeast India is renowned...

‘Dung Bilor’: EJH horti officer finds innovative rodent control method

MEGHALAYA 0
KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 15: The District Horticulture Officer of East...

Uniform Civil Code violates spirit of India’s diversity, says Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img